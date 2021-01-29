U.S. Steel turned $49 million profit in the fourth quarter but lost $1.1 billion last year

U.S. Steel turned a $49 million profit in the fourth quarter but ended up losing more than $1.16 billion in the coronavirus-challenged year of 2020.
The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers, made 22 cents per share and declared a dividend of 1 cent per share. It nearly doubled its full-year loss of $630 million in 2019 after COVID-19 shut down automakers and other manufacturers while greatly disrupting the economy.
“We finished 2020 strong and are optimistic about the opportunity to deliver incremental value for our stakeholders in 2021,” U.S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt said.
He said the company's fourth quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were a positive sign.
“Our fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $87 million is only just beginning to show the potential of our earnings growth as we begin to realize the benefits of higher prices, adaptive operations, and our continued focus on cost management," Burritt said. "Our performance continues to strengthen as we enter 2021 and we are bullish that the market will continue to be fueled by robust demand, low inventories, and supportive raw material prices.”
U.S. Steel lost $5.92 per share for the year, as compared to a loss of $3.67 per year in 2019. The company lost $162 million in EBITDA for the year, but pulled in $87 million in the fourth quarter.
The 119-year-old Fortune 250 company, which operates Gary Works and the Midwest Plant in Portage, has $3.153 billion in liquidity, including $1.985 billion in cash. The flat-rolled division that includes U.S. Steel's Northwest Indiana operations lost $73 million last year, as compared to a $79 million loss in 2019.
U.S. Steel is looking to diversify into mini-mills so its business will be more nimble and less boom-and-bust, with big profits followed by major losses when the economy sours.
“The team at U.S. Steel created unprecedented value in the trough by continuing our transformation into a world-competitive, 'Best of Both' steel producer," Burritt said.
He said the company has achieved its primary strategic goal, full acquisition of Arkansas-based Big River Steel.
"With Big River Steel now fully part of the U. S. Steel portfolio, we are well positioned to drive significant earnings growth while delivering our customers an unmatched value proposition," Burritt said. "Our future starts now, and we cannot wait to show the world the value that the only 'Best of Both' steel company can create.”
