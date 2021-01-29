U.S. Steel turned $49 million profit in the fourth quarter but lost $1.1 billion last year

U.S. Steel turned a $49 million profit in the fourth quarter but ended up losing more than $1.16 billion in the coronavirus-challenged year of 2020.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers, made 22 cents per share and declared a dividend of 1 cent per share. It nearly doubled its full-year loss of $630 million in 2019 after COVID-19 shut down automakers and other manufacturers while greatly disrupting the economy.

“We finished 2020 strong and are optimistic about the opportunity to deliver incremental value for our stakeholders in 2021,” U.S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt said.

He said the company's fourth quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were a positive sign.

“Our fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $87 million is only just beginning to show the potential of our earnings growth as we begin to realize the benefits of higher prices, adaptive operations, and our continued focus on cost management," Burritt said. "Our performance continues to strengthen as we enter 2021 and we are bullish that the market will continue to be fueled by robust demand, low inventories, and supportive raw material prices.”