U.S. Steel turned $91 million profit in the first quarter after posting huge loss at same time last year

U.S. Steel swung to a profit of $91 million, or $0.35 per share, in the first quarter, as compared to a loss of $391 million, or $2.30 per share, in the first quarter of last year.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers, made $283 million in adjusted net earnings, or $1.08 per share, in the first quarter. As steel prices have risen and market conditions have improved, U.S. Steel's fortunes have greatly improved after losing $1.16 billion last year, largely as a result of the pandemic.

U.S. Steel pulled in $551 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the first three months of the year. The company's flat-rolled division, which includes in Northwest Indiana steel mills, made $146 million in net income in the first quarter, as compared to a loss of $35 million in the first quarter of 2020.