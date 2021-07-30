U.S. Steel turns $1 billion profit in 'exceptional' second quarter

The steelmaker's flat-rolled segment, which includes the Gary Works steel mill at 1 N. Broadway and the Midwest Plant in Portage, hauled in $579 million in revenue in the second quarter, as compared to a loss of $329 million at the same time last year. It has brought in $725 million in revenue in the first half of the year, as compared to a loss of $364 million in revenue in the first half of 2020.

"Our mission is to provide customers with profitable steel solutions that benefit people and planet. Our Best of Both business model creates the platform to transition to Best for All SM so that we can contribute to a more sustainable future for all our stakeholders," Burritt said. "We recently announced an investment in a state-of-the-art non-grain oriented electrical steel line that will further Big River Steel’s industry-leading position. This investment allows us to partner with auto OEMs on their own decarbonization goals. We also divested our Transtar rail assets to support our transition to a Best for All strategy.”

Founded in 1901, U.S. Steel was the world's first billion-dollar corporation and can produce up to 26.2 million tons of steel per year at its mills, with its flagship mill taking up seven miles of lakeshore in Northwest Indiana.

