U.S. Steel turns $1 billion profit in 'exceptional' second quarter

U.S. Steel earned a $1.012 billion profit or $3.53 per share in the second quarter as the steelmaker benefited from high prices, robust demand and generally favorable market conditions.
The steelmaker had lost $469 million or $3.36 per share in the second quarter of last year, but since has rebounded from the coronavirus pandemic-induced downturn.
Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel, one of the pillars of Northwest Indiana's heavy industry that built the city of Gary as a company town more than a century ago, made adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $1.28 billion in the three-month period.
It brought in $964 million in adjusted net earnings or $3.37 per diluted share, as compared to an adjusted net loss of $469 million or $2.67 per share in the second quarter of 2020.
“The second quarter was an exceptional quarter for U.S. Steel,” U.S. Steel President and CEO David B. Burritt said. “The enterprise delivered record adjusted EBITDA margins, highlighting the power of a combined integrated and mini mill footprint. Our financial strength gives us the confidence to announce up to $1 billion of additional debt reduction over the next 12 months. This is in addition to the $2.2 billion of debt reduction we’ve already committed to or delivered to date.”
U.S. Steel now has liquidity of $4.176 billion, including a stockpile of more than $1.329 billion in cash.
The steelmaker's flat-rolled segment, which includes the Gary Works steel mill at 1 N. Broadway and the Midwest Plant in Portage, hauled in $579 million in revenue in the second quarter, as compared to a loss of $329 million at the same time last year. It has brought in $725 million in revenue in the first half of the year, as compared to a loss of $364 million in revenue in the first half of 2020.
"Our mission is to provide customers with profitable steel solutions that benefit people and planet. Our Best of Both business model creates the platform to transition to Best for All SM so that we can contribute to a more sustainable future for all our stakeholders," Burritt said. "We recently announced an investment in a state-of-the-art non-grain oriented electrical steel line that will further Big River Steel’s industry-leading position. This investment allows us to partner with auto OEMs on their own decarbonization goals. We also divested our Transtar rail assets to support our transition to a Best for All strategy.”
Founded in 1901, U.S. Steel was the world's first billion-dollar corporation and can produce up to 26.2 million tons of steel per year at its mills, with its flagship mill taking up seven miles of lakeshore in Northwest Indiana.