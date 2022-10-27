U.S. Steel turns $490 million profit

U.S. Steel turned a profit of $490 million, or $1.85 per share, in the third quarter.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker will pay a dividend of 5 cents a share on Dec. 8 to anyone who owns its stock as of Nov. 7.

U.S. Steel made $516 million, or $1.95 per sahre, in adjusted net earnings in the third quarter, down from its record net earnings of $2 billion or $6.97 per share at the same time last year.

“We delivered another solid quarter and are on pace for our second-best financial year ever and a third consecutive year of record safety performance," U. S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt said. "Continued profitability and prudent working capital management resulted in healthy free cash flow that supported our strategic initiatives. Our assets are running well to deliver high-quality steel, safely and reliably to our customers.”

U.S. Steel has idled blast furnaces and tin-making operations in response to market conditions.

“Demand headwinds persisted through the third quarter. Across our integrated steelmaking mills, we responded quickly with footprint actions aligning supply with the current flat-rolled order book," Burritt said. "The impact of these headwinds in our mini mill and U. S. Steel Europe segments were worsened by temporarily higher than normal raw material expenses in the quarter, as we worked through inventories built in response to the Ukrainian conflict. While we expect to work through these costlier raw materials through year-end, we remain focused on the opportunity to in-source Mini Mill metallics as a competitive cost advantage. Results for U. S. Steel Europe were also negatively impacted by escalating energy costs, which we expect will also remain high. Our tubular segment continued to deliver sequential improvements, reliably serving strong demand in domestic energy end markets.”

U.S. Steel reported $1 billion in cash generated by operating activities in the third quarter, up from $905 million in the second quarter. It brought in $599 million in fresh cash flow, down from $642 million the previous quarter.

"We are executing our 'Best for All' strategy with confidence, supported by record cash of nearly $3.4 billion at quarter-end and our strong balance sheet," he said. "At year-end, we expect nearly 40% of our strategic investments to be complete and they remain on time and on budget. These projects are expanding our competitive advantages in pursuit of our goal to provide lower carbon steel solutions for our customers with less capital intensity while improving the free cash flow and margin performance of the business."