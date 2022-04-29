U.S. Steel turns best-ever first-quarter profit of $882 million, expects record second quarter as well

The steel business tends to slow down a little in the winter when ice cover on Lake Michigan keeps ore boats from coming into the mills and many construction projects are on hold.

But U.S. Steel just posted a new record first-quarter profit of $882 million, or $3.02 per diluted share.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of Region's biggest companies, also reported first-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $1.337 billion and record first-quarter adjusted net earnings of $891 million, or $3.05 per diluted share.

U.S. Steel made $91 million, or 35 cents per diluted share, in net earnings in the first quarter of 2021.

“It was another quarter of records at U. S. Steel, with the continued demonstration of the power of our 'Best for All' strategy,” U. S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt said. “Another all-time best quarter of safety and continued operational excellence supported adjusted net income of nearly $900 million, adjusted EBITDA of over $1.3 billion, adjusted EBITDA margins of 26% and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $3.05. The team’s stellar performance drove our best-ever first-quarter results, despite the challenging global dynamics that emerged throughout the quarter. Our Mini Mill segment delivered 38% EBITDA margins, outperforming both mini-mill and integrated peers. We also generated free cash flow of over $400 million which enables the opportunity to meaningfully increase our direct returns to stockholders in the second quarter.”

U.S. Steel posted $5.24 billion in net sales in the first quarter, up from $3.66 billion in net sales in the first quarter of 2021.

The flat-rolled segment that includes Gary Works and the Midwest Plant in Portage made $513 million in the first quarter, up from $146 million in the first quarter of 2021.

“We currently expect the second quarter to be the company’s all-time best second quarter as our balanced customer portfolio, raw materials integration and operating leverage is expected to expand adjusted EBITDA and support another quarter of strong EBITDA margin and cash generation," Burritt said. "With each quarter of record performance and continued on-time and on-budget progress on our strategic investments, we believe U. S. Steel is well positioned to earn a significantly higher multiple as we demonstrate improved earnings performance, higher free cash flow, increasing direct returns to stockholders and outstanding leadership in innovation and research and development.”

