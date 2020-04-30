U.S. Steel warns of up to 6,500 layoffs nationwide, including thousands in NWI

The troubled steelmaker, which has been reeling as the COVID-19 crisis caused demand for steel to crater, posted a loss of $391 million, or $2.30 per share, in the first quarter. That compares to a profit of $54 or 31 cents per share in the first quarter of 2019.

“Market activity was beginning to improve prior to the emergence of COVID-19 and the sudden changes in global oil and gas markets," U.S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt said. "As the impacts from these unprecedented market dynamics became apparent, we adjusted our footprint, fortified our balance sheet and aggressively cut costs. While these decisive actions helped us exceed our first-quarter guidance, we have quickly turned our attention to the second quarter to not only ensure the safety and health of our employees but also to preserve cash and liquidity.”

To raise cash in the crisis, U.S. Steel granted Stelco Inc. an option to purchase a 25% stake in its Minntac iron ore mine for $100 million, which it could acquire for a price of $600 million before 2027. The temporarily idled mine in northern Minnesota's Iron Range sends iron ore via lake freighter to the Gary Works steel mill in Northwest Indiana.