U.S. switches to tariff-rate quotas on steel imports from European Union

After three years, the United States government is switching from blanket tariffs of 25% on steel imports from the European Union to tariff-rate quotas.

Section 232 tariffs will remain in place on most steel imports from the rest of the world, save for Canada and Mexico, but an exception was carved out for Europe amid record steel prices and profits. Steel consumers lobbied for years for the duties to be lifted or relaxed.

The shift is a result of a U.S. and EU agreement reached in October. The agreement allows 3.3 million tons of steel imports before tariffs kick in. It was determined that level would allow U.S. steel mills to operate at an adequate capacity utilization to remain viable and keep steelworkers employed.

"We are particularly gratified that (President Joe Biden's) proclamation emphasizes that only steel melted and poured in the EU will benefit from this alternative arrangement," said Kevin Dempsey, president and CEO of the American Iron and Steel Institute. "Proper implementation and enforcement of the (tariff-rate quotas) will be crucial to preventing another steel import surge that would undermine our industry and destroy good-paying American jobs."