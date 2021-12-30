U.S. switches to tariff-rate quotas on steel imports from European Union

After three years, the United States government is switching from blanket tariffs of 25% on steel imports from the European Union to tariff-rate quotas.
Section 232 tariffs will remain in place on most steel imports from the rest of the world, save for Canada and Mexico, but an exception was carved out for Europe amid record steel prices and profits. Steel consumers lobbied for years for the duties to be lifted or relaxed.
The shift is a result of a U.S. and EU agreement reached in October. The agreement allows 3.3 million tons of steel imports before tariffs kick in. It was determined that level would allow U.S. steel mills to operate at an adequate capacity utilization to remain viable and keep steelworkers employed.
"We are particularly gratified that (President Joe Biden's) proclamation emphasizes that only steel melted and poured in the EU will benefit from this alternative arrangement," said Kevin Dempsey, president and CEO of the American Iron and Steel Institute. "Proper implementation and enforcement of the (tariff-rate quotas) will be crucial to preventing another steel import surge that would undermine our industry and destroy good-paying American jobs."
The 25% tariffs were justified on the grounds of national security when imposed by the Trump administration in 2018, after years of steel dumping had resulted in layoffs and steel mill idlings in Northwest Indiana across the country.
“We also welcome the president’s direction to the Secretary of Commerce to initiate a regulatory review of the Section 232 exclusions process that will include a focus on enhanced consultations with U.S. companies and labor organizations," Dempsey said. "AISI looks forward to working with the administration to seek improvements in the exclusions process to ensure that only those steel products truly not available domestically are exempted from the Section 232 measures."
U.S. capacity utilization has remained over 80% all year, according to the AISI. After a depressed 2020 during the start of the coronavirus pandemic, steel production rebounded to more than 90 million tons.
“AISI continues to support the administration’s efforts to negotiate a global arrangement to restore market-oriented conditions in global steel markets and address the carbon-intensity of steel traded around the world," Dempsey said. "The American steel industry is the cleanest and most energy-efficient of the leading steel industries in the world and we have achieved these results through market-driven competition and without reliance on market-distorting government subsidies. This is a model we urge other nations to adopt as we work together to provide solutions to the global climate crisis and to eliminate global excess capacity in steel.”
The new tariff-quota arrangement will come up for review in two years.
