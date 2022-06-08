UAW boosts weekly strike pay

The United Auto Workers union, which represents thousands of workers in the Calumet Region, boosted its weekly strike pay to $400.

The Detroit-based union is increasing strike pay for its members from $275 per week to $400 per week. The benefit kicks in on the eighth day of a strike.

The UAW International Executive Board also voted to eliminate a provision that a member cannot receive union strike benefits if they collect unemployment benefits from the government.

“UAW members who strike are fighting to hold their employers accountable,” UAW President Ray Curry said. “Our striking members and their families deserve our solidarity, and this increased benefit will help them hold the line.”

The union represents about 5,700 of the 5,810 workers at Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side, and about 1,180 of the 1,290 workers at Ford's Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights. It also represents most of the 900 workers at the Lear Corp. seat factory in Hammond, which supplies the Explorers, Aviators and Police Interceptors made just across the state line.

Lear workers secured higher wages after walking off the job and going on strike in Hammond in 2014.

The UAW had more than 400,00 members and more than 580,000 retired members in North America. It has more than 600 locals representing workers at auto plants, factories, state and local governments, colleges, hospitals and nonprofits.

The union has more than 1,150 contracts with more than 1,600 employers in a number of sectors, ranging in size from huge multinationals to local governments. Founded in 1935, it claims to be one of the biggest and most diverse unions in the United States.

