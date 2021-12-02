UAW counting ballots on historic referendum

The United Auto Workers union is counting ballots on a historic referendum, including those cast by workers at the Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights.
One of the nation's largest unions voted by mail ballot on whether to continue to elect members to its executive board through a delegate system at constitutional conventions or directly via a democratic vote.
The U.S. District Court appointed an independent monitor to oversee the election mandated by a consent decree after a corruption scandal in which a dozen UAW officials, including two former presidents, were convicted for misappropriating union funds, accepting bribes and taking kickbacks.
As many as 1 million active and former auto workers were eligible to vote, and an estimated 138,400 cast ballots. The union started counting the votes Wednesday.
“We salute all the members of our union family who participated in this rare opportunity to change the direction of our union,” said United All Workers for Democracy Chairman Scott Houldieson. “We eagerly await the results with hope that the membership will begin the process of taking back our union.”
The union currently voted on delegates who pick union leaders at conventions every four years. Union members voted on whether to keep that system or switch to "One Member, One Vote" direct democracy.
The vote count is expected to take days.
Grassroots supporters of "One Member, One Vote" claim a big lead in early votes after winning 69% of the vote of local workers at the Ford River Rogue complex, 81% at the Kentucky Truck Plant and 80% at the General Motors transmission plant in Kokomo.
"This result shows that UAW members are ready to end our union’s one-party rule," Houldieson said. "We are charting a new course where we actually take on the management, instead of giving them concession after concession.”
