UAW elects new officers with presidential race going to runoff

United Auto Workers union members have elected a new slate of officers in a historic direct election, with the presidential race and a few other races going to a runoff.

Reform candidates gained a significant presence on the United Auto Workers International Executive Board and could still end up leading it outright.

The independent court-appointed UAW election monitor said incumbent president Ray Curry narrowly received the most votes in the election, but did not receive a majority. So he and reform candidate Shawn Fain, who were the top two vote-getters with a difference of less than 1%, will go to a runoff election to determine who will lead the union, one of the largest and most powerful in the United States.

"Our members have spoken," Curry said. "We are confident that all re-elected and newly elected UAW International Executive Board members look forward to leading all of our sectors and membership with a vision of strengthening our great union."

UAW Members United candidate Margaret Mock, a reform candidate, was elected international secretary-treasurer by a wide margin.

Mike Booth and Rich Boyer were elected by a majority to serve as international vice presidents. Chuck Browning and Tim Bressler, the third- and fourth-place vote-getters, will have a runoff for the third International Vice President spot.

LaShawn English won Region 1 regional director, Laura Dickerson Region 1A regional director, Steve Dawes Region 1D regional director, Dave Green Region 2B regional director, Brandon Campbell Region 4 regional director, Mike Miller Region 6 regional director, Tim Smith Region 8 regional director and Brandon Mancilla Region 9A regional director.

Daniel Vicente and Lauren Farrell, the top two vote-getters, will have a runoff for Region 9 regional director.

UAW Members United ran on a campaign of "no concessions, no corruption and no tiers," promising a more militant approach after past concessions on wages and benefits. It got five candidates elected to the international board: Mock, Booth, Boyer, English and Mancilla. Green also was a reform candidate though not on the UAW Members United slate.

Fain and Vicente also are UAW Members United candidates headed to the runoff. UAW Members United said the election results showed that "members from across our union have demanded a new and positive direction, with leaders who are committed to building a more democratic, transparent and militant organization."

Ballots for the president, international vice president and Regional Director of Region 9 runoff elections will be mailed out to UAW members starting on Jan. 12. UAW members will have until Feb. 28 to send them back to be tallied in Dayton, Ohio.

The vote count will commence on March 1.