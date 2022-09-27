UAW joins Blue-Green Alliance

The United Auto Workers union, which represents thousands of workers in the Calumet Region, has joined the BlueGreen Alliance, a national partnership between organized labor and environmental activists.

The UAW, which represents more than 400,000 members in the United States, said the auto industry is at a crossroads in which the United States could end up a global leader in electric vehicles and other clean vehicles.

“The growth of EVs is an opportunity to re-invest in U.S. manufacturing while addressing the pressing needs of climate change,” UAW President Ray Curry said. “Our union works continuously to make sure that these jobs will be good-paying union jobs that benefit our communities. By joining BlueGreen Alliance, we know our voices will be amplified and our advocacy strengthened.”

The UAW, which has negotiated 1,750 contracts with 1,050 employers across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, is the latest to join the growing national labor-environmental partnership "and its fight for a clean, prosperous, and equitable economy."

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act provide significant resources to build out our nation’s manufacturing base, create good union jobs and secure a cleaner future,” said Tom Conway, United Steelworkers International president and co-chairman of the BlueGreen Alliance. “We’re proud to welcome the UAW to our alliance, as we continue to work with the administration to ensure these investments strengthen workers and their communities for generations to come.”

UAW, which also represents 580,000 retirees, said investments are needed to ensure good-paying union jobs and reduce emissions.

“The UAW is leading the charge to create good-paying jobs building zero-emission vehicles, and we are thrilled they are joining the BlueGreen Alliance as we work together to create an equitable and just future for all," said Collin O’Mara, president and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation and co-chair of the BlueGreen Alliance.

The BlueGreen Alliance dates back to 2006 when it was formed by the United Steelworkers union and the Sierra Club. It now encompasses 14 labor unions and environmental groups.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us to build a clean, prosperous, and equitable future for all,” said BlueGreen Alliance Executive Director Jason Walsh. “The good news is we’re not in this alone. We have worked alongside UAW for years to get investments and policies in place to manufacture clean cars, EVs, and their components in the United States—with union labor. The leadership and members of the UAW are on the front lines of building that future and we welcome them to our partnership.”

Ford employs more than 5,810 mostly union-respresented workers at the Chicago Assembly Plant and another 1,290 at the Chicago Stamping Plant on U.S. 30 in Chicago Heights.