UAW presidential candidate challenges election results, charging voter suppression

A United Auto Workers presidential candidate is challenging the results in the historic direct election of the international board.

Presidential candidate Will Lehman is alleging vote suppression in the election, where a few top races are still headed to a runoff. He filed a formal protest with the court-appointed UAW monitor, which managed the election after a corruption scandal that resulted in prison time for some top UAW officials.

“This election was characterized by a deliberate suppression of the vote of the rank and file by the entrenched UAW leadership,” Lehman wrote in the protest. “The union intentionally failed to provide adequate notice to the rank and file, who are not accustomed to direct elections and would not ordinarily expect to receive ballots. This fact is confirmed by the extremely low 9% turnout. Hundreds of thousands of members were simply unaware that an election was taking place and did not vote. In some locals representing tens of thousands of younger academic workers, turnout was less than 1%.”

Around 104,000 ballots were cast in the election, according to the UAW Monitor. It was the first time union members got to vote directly on international leadership, which previously had been appointed by union locals.

Incumbent President Ray Curry got 39,572 votes and UAW Members United challenger Shawn Fain 38,958 votes in the union-wide election. They will head to a runoff election.

Lehman, a Mack truck driver who was also a reform candidate, got 4,777 votes in the five-way presidential race, according to the UAW monitor.

Lehman noted the turnout was less than 10% and the union has more than 1.1 million active members. He blamed "the lowest turnout by far for any direct union election" on a failure by the leadership to inform workers it was taking place, noting it often mobilizes workers to get out the vote in political elections and has the apparatus to promote internal union elections.

“Ballots should be re-issued and a new election should be held,” Lehman said. “In the alternative, the names of all candidates should be added to the ‘runoff.’ In either case, this time adequate measures must be taken to prevent the union leadership from suppressing the vote and ensure that the entire membership is aware of the election and able to vote.”

The outcome of the election will affect thousands of workers at Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side, the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, the Lear seat factory in Hammond and other suppliers.