UAW presidential candidate seeks election extension

United Auto Workers members walk in the Detroit Labor Day parade in this file photo. 

 Paul Sancya, file, Associated Press

A United Auto Workers presidential candidate is seeking a delay in the election that's now underway, saying many members have not yet been mailed ballots or are not aware that the election is taking place.

UAW members, including at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side, Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights and the Lear Corp. seat factory in Hammond, are casting ballots in the first-ever union-wide direct election of international executive board officers.

Workers voted in a referendum last year to directly elect the international leaders instead of having them installed in an electoral college-like fashion, by electing local leaders who select the international executive board officers.

UAW President Ray Curry faces challenges from Shawn Fain, Brian Keller, Mark Gibson and Will Lehman. UAW members have until Nov. 28 to vote for president and other officers

Lehman asked the monitor overseeing the election to allow more time for voting.

"I write to request an immediate 30-day delay in the deadline for voting. Nothing short of this will protect the right of workers to vote given the massive problems that appear to exist with workers receiving their ballots," he wrote in a letter the monitor.

WATCH NOW: 219 News Now - 11/14/22

More than 1 million ballots were mailed out to members, starting in mid-August.

But so far, voter participation has been light. More than 90% of UAW members have not yet cast a ballot. Lehman said that showed there was a need to extend the deadline for postmarking a ballot and to implement "serious, effective measures finally be taken to notify the entire membership of its right to vote."

Currently, the plan is to start counting the votes on Nov. 29. Officers would be sworn in sometime in December unless the race is close enough to merit a runoff election.

For more information, visit uawvote.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

