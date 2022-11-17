UAW presidential candidate sues to give workers more time to vote, find out about election

A United Auto Workers presidential candidate has filed a federal lawsuit in the union's unprecedented direct election of international officers, charging many workers are unaware the election is taking place and more time is needed to ensure more UAW members vote.

UAW presidential candidate Will Lehman filed the federal lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan demanding the court-appointed monitor delay the election by 30 days and do more to inform workers it is taking place.

The UAW has long elected international officers in electoral college style — by electing local union leaders who in turn pick the international leaders. But after several leaders were indicted on corruption charges, the union reached a consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice to allow for direct national elections.

Lehman, a 35-year-old Macks Trucks worker in Pennsylvania, is charging that workers are being denied their rights amid reports many have not gotten ballots or are unaware of the election.

"Without emergency intervention by this court, the election that is currently taking place will fall far short of basic guarantees," his attorneys said in the lawsuit. "The UAW and the Monitor have failed to provide anything resembling adequate notice to hundreds of thousands of rank-and-file UAW members, who are not accustomed to direct elections and would not ordinarily expect to receive ballots. The UAW has the resources and the means to provide the necessary notice but deliberately and obstinately refuses to do so. As a result, only a demonstrably narrow sliver of UAW members are participating in the election, with only 9 percent of potentially eligible votes having been cast to date. Even more troubling is the fact that, as Lehman has demonstrated in detail to the monitor, a substantial number of workers who are aware of the election have been unable to participate because they have not been able to obtain a ballot in time to vote, in many cases despite protracted and diligent efforts."

Lehman, Shawn Fain, Brian Keller and Mark Gibson are all challenging incumbent UAW President Ray Curry. UAW members, including at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side, Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights and the Lear Corp. seat factory in Hammond, have until Nov. 28 to cast their ballots for president and other officers.

Starting in mid-October, more than 1 million ballots were mailed out to members. Lehman is arguing in court more time is needed to notify workers they have the right to vote in the election.

"This election is sui generis, owing to the unique circumstances of the corruption scandal, the intervention of the Department of Justice, and the consent decree. This is the first direct election in the history of the UAW," Lehman's attorneys argued in the lawsuit. "The membership has no past pattern and practice of directly electing its leadership. Direct elections are only taking place because the UAW’s recent leadership was convicted en masse for systematically violating the rights of its members by converting union funds and accepting bribes from the corporations. Under the circumstances, the refusal to conduct a free and fair election is no accident, but reflects the refusal of the entrenched leadership of the UAW to allow itself to be voted out—a state of affairs that the LMDRA was specifically passed to authorize federal courts to remedy."

A UAW spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.

For more information, visit uawvote.com.