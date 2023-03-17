United Auto Workers presidential candidate Shawn Fain is nearing victory, with fewer than 600 challenged ballots remaining.

Fain, a reform candidate who first joined the UAW union at the Stellantis Kokomo Casting Plant in Indiana, has maintained a 50.2% to 49.8% lead in the runoff election, which came down to ballots challenged because of voter eligibility questions on whether the UAW members were active and in good standing with their dues.

Fain has a 505-vote lead over incumbent Ray Curry in the historic first direct election of international executive officers.

"By now, the writing is on the wall: change is coming to the UAW. Let's count every vote and get to work on putting the membership back in the driver's seat of our union," Fain said. "We're pressing the monitor to resolve the remaining challenged ballots as quickly as possible. You, the members, have already made history in this election, and we're just getting started. It's a new day in the UAW.”

A court-appointed monitor is supervising the election after a corruption scandal in which union leaders were charged with taking bribes and stealing union funds.

Fain and other members of the UAW Members United slate have pledged to implement reforms, including taking a more hardline stance during negotiations, pushing back on concessions and ending two-tier pay in which more recently hired auto workers are paid less to do the same jobs as their co-workers.

Six UAW Members United candidates and an independent reform candidate already have been elected, unseating the Administration Caucus that has presided over the union for 70 years.

Votes in the runoff election are being counted in Dayton and Detroit.

The winners in the race will set policy for the UAW, which represents thousands of Calumet Region workers at Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side, the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights and Lear's seat factory in Hammond.