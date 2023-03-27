United Auto Workers presidential challenger Shawn Fain has declared victory in what his backers are hailing as a "historic breakthrough for the labor movement."

Fain, who first joined the UAW at a plant in Kokomo in downstate Indiana, leads incumbent Ray Curry by 483 votes or more than the outstanding number of challenged ballots, which would make his victory a mathematical certainty even in the improbable event if all the remaining ballots favored Curry. The court-appointed court monitor has yet to officially certify the results of the election.

The race between the two was so narrow it lead to a runoff election. The vote count dragged on as many ballots were challenged often on the basis of eligibility, such as if members paid their dues and were in good standing.

“I want to thank each and every member who cast a vote in this historic first direct election of our top leadership. This election was not just a race between two candidates, it was a referendum on the direction of the UAW," Fain said. For too long, the UAW has been controlled by leadership with a top-down, company union philosophy who have been unwilling to confront management, and as a result, we’ve seen nothing but concessions, corruption and plant closures."

It's the historic first direct election of UAW international executive board members after a corruption scandal that resulted in several union leaders being convicted of accepting bribes and stealing union funds.

Auto workers, including those at Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant of the far South Side and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, voted in a referendum to allow for a direct election.

The reform slate UAW Members United ousted the administration caucus that has long held power. Its candidates ran on a platform of not being in bed with automakers, not accepting concessions and not taking bribes. They've pledged to eliminate the two-tier system of paying junior workers less for the same work, which automakers have pushed as a way of controlling labor costs.

"While the election was close, it is clear that our membership has long wanted to see a more aggressive approach with our employers," Fain said. "We now have a historic opportunity to get back to setting the standard across all sectors, and to transform the UAW into a member-led, fighting union once again, and we are going to take it. The future of the working class is at stake.”

Auto workers also elected UAW Members United candidates Margaret Mock as Secretary-Treasurer, Rich Boyer and Mike Booth as Vice Presidents, LaShawn English as Region 1 Director and Brandon Mancilla as Region 9A Director. Independent reform candidate Dave Green also was elected as Region 2B Director.

“It is now time for all UAW members to focus on the important work ahead of us. Both the leadership and the membership is ready to reverse concessions in bargaining and to grow our union," Mock said.

UAW Members United now holds a majority on the union's international executive board.

“UAWD salutes everyone who participated in this unprecedented vote. We especially applaud those who made a clean break with business unionism as usual. The number of members who backed reform in this run-off election is even larger than in the first round of voting," said Scott Houldieson, the chair of the Steering Committee for Unite All Workers For Democracy. “We knew from numerous conversations at plants and other workplaces that there is mass dissatisfaction with the outgoing leadership of our union. Our theme — 'No concessions, no corruption, no tiers' — resonated with the rank and file. As the Big Three contracts expire, UAW members want to see a return to militant, fighting unionism in the tradition of the sit-downs of the 1930s.”