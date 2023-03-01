The vote count starts Wednesday in a historic run-off election for the United Auto Workers presidency and other offices.

It's the first time auto workers have directly elected their international union leaders instead of voting for local leaders who then appoint the international offices similar to how the electoral college works. A court-appointed monitor oversaw the direct election as part of a consent decree following the corruption convictions of 15 people, including former UAW presidents Gary Jones and Dennis Williams, on charges that included taking bribes and stealing union funds.

Incumbent President Ray Curry faced a challenge from reform candidate Shawn Fain, who came within 1% in the initial election in which eight candidates ran and no one ended up with a majority.

In the runoff election, Chuck Browning and Tim Bressler squared off in a race for international vice president. Daniel Vicente and Lauren Farrell had a runoff for Region 9 regional director.

The winners will lead the UAW, which represents thousands of workers at Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side, the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights and the Lear seat-making factory in Hammond.

Ballots were mailed out to auto workers on Jan. 12 and were due Tuesday.

They will be tallied in Dayton, Ohio in the coming days.

UAW Members United won five seats in the first direct election in November after UAW members voted in a referendum for a new "One Member, One Vote" policy.

The reform party won the secretary-treasurer's office, two vice president seats and two regional director seats. It could end up with a majority if Fain and Vicente win their runoff elections.

The incumbent Administration Caucus has led the UAW International Board for 70 years.

“For too long, the UAW has been controlled by leadership with a top-down, company union philosophy. Ray Curry and the Administration Caucus have been unwilling to confront the companies, and as a result we’ve seen nothing but concessions, corruption, and plant closures. We now have a historic opportunity to get back to setting the standard across all sectors, and to transform the UAW into a member-led, fighting union once again. The future of the working class is at stake,” Fain said.

The UAW is one of the largest and most powerful unions in the country, representing workers at plants in Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan, Missouri, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, New York and Massachusetts.