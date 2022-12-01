UAW vote count underway with three reform candidates winning regional offices

The United Auto Workers union has started to count ballots in its historic first election of top officers, and reform candidates have already claimed a few regional offices.

Merriman River Associates is tabulating ballots in the 2022 UAW International Executive Board elections in Dayton, Ohio under the supervision of a court-appointed UAW monitor. It's the first time UAW members have directly elected international officers, after a referendum did away with having local officers pick them in an electoral college-like fashion.

The outcome of the historical election will affect thousands of UAW workers in the Calumet Region, including at Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side, the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago and Lear's seat factory in Hammond, among many other smaller suppliers.

“This is a pivotal moment for the UAW. Our membership desperately needs a change from decades of concessionary contracts in times of record profits, and from corrupt leadership. We need to restore our willingness to confront the companies — and get rid of the top-down, business union mentality. And return power to the membership,” said Shawn Fain, candidate for president on the UAW Members United slate.

Fain held a 2,500 vote lead over incumbent Ray Curry as of Thursday.

Three reform candidates were elected as regional directors. UAW Members United candidates LaShawn English and Brandon Mancilla and independent reform candidate Dave Green all ousted incumbents from the Administration Caucus, which has held nearly every position on the board for more than 60 years.

“These regional director victories show that the membership is ready to rebuild our great union. Brandon, LaShawn and Dave will be strong voices on the International Executive Board for reform and democracy. The companies should prepare for a new, more aggressive UAW”, said Margaret Mock, UAW Members United candidate for secretary-treasurer.

Mock held an early 13,000 vote lead over the incumbent.

English won 53% of the votes in Region 1 on a platform of winning back concessions auto workers made during the Great Recession to keep the Big Three automakers afloat. Mancilla won Region 9A with 59% of the vote on a campaign of building solidarity and taking a more militant approach.

Members United candidate for Region 9 Director Daniel Vicente also won over 40% of the votes cast in a three-candidate race, trigging a runoff against incumbent Lauren Farrell.