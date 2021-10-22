UAW workers voting on referendum

Referendum ballots are being mailed to United Auto Workers union members, including those who work at the Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights.

The union is having an election on whether to continue to elect members to its executive board via a delegate system at constitutional conventions or directly via democratic vote.

An independent monitor appointed by the U.S. District Court is overseeing the election, which was mandated by a consent decree after the union's recent corruption scandal. All eligible members and retired members can vote on how the union will decide its leadership going forward.

As many as 1 million active and retired UAW members will be able to vote via mail.

"This week UAW members have an important choice," said Scott Houldieson, a Chicago Ford worker and former vice president of Local 551. "We can keep the status quo of corrupt officials, cooperation with management, and bad contracts. Or we can choose 'One Member, One Vote' and allow the membership to rebuild our union.”