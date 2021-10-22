 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UAW workers voting on referendum
urgent

UAW workers voting on referendum

UAW workers voting on referendum

UAW workers march in Valparaiso.

 Joseph S. Pete

Referendum ballots are being mailed to United Auto Workers union members, including those who work at the Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights.

The union is having an election on whether to continue to elect members to its executive board via a delegate system at constitutional conventions or directly via democratic vote. 

An independent monitor appointed by the U.S. District Court is overseeing the election, which was mandated by a consent decree after the union's recent corruption scandal. All eligible members and retired members can vote on how the union will decide its leadership going forward.

Coming Sunday, ride along with Specialist Dyer as he patrols LaPorte.

As many as 1 million active and retired UAW members will be able to vote via mail.

"This week UAW members have an important choice," said Scott Houldieson, a Chicago Ford worker and former vice president of Local 551. "We can keep the status quo of corrupt officials, cooperation with management, and bad contracts. Or we can choose 'One Member, One Vote' and allow the membership to rebuild our union.”

Coming Sunday, take a Ride with Justin Dyer, a Specialist with LaPorte Police.

The 86-year-old union that represents auto workers across the country agreed to the consent decree after it was prosecuted by the U.S. Department of Justice. A dozen UAW officials, including two former presidents, were convicted for misappropriating union funds, accepting bribes and taking kickbacks.

The reform caucus Unite All Workers for Democracy is campaigning at union locals across the country to try to ensure high participation.

"This action marks the most significant reform effort in the U.S. labor movement since the 1989 restructuring of the Teamsters union," the UAW reform caucus Unite All Workers for Democracy said in a news release. "Currently, UAW leaders are chosen by delegates at a convention held every four years. The grassroots group Unite All Workers for Democracy favors changing to the direct voting system, also known as 'One Member, One Vote.'"

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Democrats Split on Multiple Issues in Biden’s Economic Agenda

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts