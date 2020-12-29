'Uber of snow removal ' app arrives in Northwest Indiana

GreenPal, an app that purports to be the "Uber of snow removal and lawn services," has rolled out in Northwest Indiana.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company connects snowplow drivers, snow shovelers and landscapers to homeowners in more than 200 major markets in 46 states. The on-demand snow removal and lawn mowing services is now available in Hammond, Highland, Gary, Merrillville, Whiting and within a 15- to 20-mile radius of those Lake County cities.

GreenPal co-founder Gene Caballero said the service was particularly well-suited to social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

"GreenPal's technology allows vendors to bid on lawns without having to visit the property and talk face to face with the homeowner," Caballero said. "Historically, this industry has been a cash business. GreenPal eliminates the need to meet for payment and use cash that has been scientifically proven to spread not only germs but also COVID-19. Over 30% of GreenPal customers are over the age of 60. That demographic is the most susceptible to contracting COVID-19 and falling fatally ill from it."