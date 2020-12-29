'Uber of snow removal ' app arrives in Northwest Indiana

GreenPal, an app that purports to be the "Uber of snow removal and lawn services," has rolled out in Northwest Indiana.
The Nashville, Tennessee-based company connects snowplow drivers, snow shovelers and landscapers to homeowners in more than 200 major markets in 46 states. The on-demand snow removal and lawn mowing services is now available in Hammond, Highland, Gary, Merrillville, Whiting and within a 15- to 20-mile radius of those Lake County cities.
GreenPal co-founder Gene Caballero said the service was particularly well-suited to social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
"GreenPal's technology allows vendors to bid on lawns without having to visit the property and talk face to face with the homeowner," Caballero said. "Historically, this industry has been a cash business. GreenPal eliminates the need to meet for payment and use cash that has been scientifically proven to spread not only germs but also COVID-19. Over 30% of GreenPal customers are over the age of 60. That demographic is the most susceptible to contracting COVID-19 and falling fatally ill from it."
The 8-year-old tech startup has signed up more than 1 million homeowners nationwide, linking them up with more than pre-screened 20,000 landscaping and snow removal professionals, who bid on properties based on the address, size of property and other factors. Customers can hire a contractor based on the bid, ratings and reviews, while paying and setting up more appointments via the app.
Customers can see quotes and schedule next-day service via the app or website. The app, which can be downloaded for free via Google Play or Apple's App Store, also can be used to find contractors to salt and sand driveways and clear sidewalks, which is required by some municipalities in Northwest Indiana.
The service already has been available in Chicago, Indianapolis, Detroit, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh and other major markets.
“After successfully launching in 200 other markets, we are excited to help homeowners in Hammond find reliable, safe and local snow removal,” Caballero said.
For more information, visit yourgreenpal.com or call 1-866-798-4485.
Region restaurants that closed in 2020
Region restaurants that closed in 2020
2020 has been a hard year for restaurants in the Region with the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns and restrictions that followed. Here's a look at the restaurants, brewpubs and chain eateries Northwest Indiana lost in one of the toughest years in recent memory:
The reason why Bakers Square abruptly shuttered its restaurants in Lansing and Merrillville over the weekend has come to light.
3 Floyds told investors it is permanently closing its landmark brewpub in Munster, which has been a major draw to Northwest Indiana.
The owner of the Schererville and Merrillville Golden Corrals faces a murder charge in a cold case killing of a Missouri teen who was found in a drainage ditch with two gunshot wounds to the head.
There's no more going back for seconds or thirds at the Old Country Buffet in Highland.
Figure Eight Brewing, a staple of downtown Valparaiso for a decade, plans to close in two weeks.
The long-running Pepe's Mexican restaurant, part of a well-known Chicagoland chain, has served its last taco in South Haven.
Yats Creole and Cajun restaurant geaux out of business after after six years in Valparaiso.
The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in another permanent closure of a Region restaurant.
The authentic southern-style barbecue restaurant, one of the first to deliver food to local hospitals and first responders during the pandemic, is temporarily closing its locations in Dyer, Mokena, Milwaukee and Madison.
Four Winds Casino New Buffalo will replace The Hard Rock Cafe with Kankakee Grille, which will feature live music and modern comfort food.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Aspen Cafe closes after 30 years in St. John, the Pancake Club closes in Schererville, Pita Stop coming to Dyer
Aspen Cafe closes after 30 years in St. John, the Pancake Club closes in Schererville, Pita Stop coming to Dyer
The Stacked Pickle restaurant chain that former Indianapolis Colts player Gary Brackett was trying to expand to Northwest Indiana and the south suburbs has fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Q-BBQ closed, Chunky Tacos, Dunkin, Andrade Nails, NorthShore Health Centers, and Direct Mortgage Loans opening
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Q-BBQ closed, Chunky Tacos, Dunkin, Andrade Nails, NorthShore Health Centers, and Direct Mortgage Loans opening
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Smoothie King comes to Crown Point, Kowloon and Canton House close, Caribbean jerk restaurant coming, Burger King getting rebuilt
Smoothie King comes to Crown Point, Kowloon and Canton House close, Caribbean jerk restaurant coming, Burger King getting rebuilt
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Domino's coming to Hobart, American Sale closes after 50 years in Lansing, sushi place comes to Winfield, and Troost closes
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Domino's coming to Hobart, American Sale closes after 50 years in Lansing, sushi place comes to Winfield, and Troost closes
NWI Business Ins and Outs: IHOP and Smoothie King opening in Schererville, Gelsosomo's Pizzeria shutters in Highland, new dance studio opens in Merrillville
Pancakes are about to go global in Schererville.