UChicago Medicine names new leader from John Hopkins

UChicago Medicine named a new leader from John Hopkins.

The South Side-based health care system, which is expanding further into Northwest Indiana by building a new hospital in Crown Point, named cardiac expert Mark Anderson to serve as its Executive Vice President for Medical Affairs, Dean of the Division of the Biological Sciences and Pritzker School of Medicine.

“Mark is an extraordinarily talented and globally respected medical leader who is committed to an ambitious agenda of basic, translational and clinical research, while preparing the next generation of scholars, clinicians and leaders in biological sciences and academic medicine,” said University of Chicago President Paul Alivisatos. “Mark is in a strong position to lead growth of our clinical enterprise and will have a significant focus on the expansion of UCM’s regional health system.”

He will lead the University of Chicago’s work in medicine and biological sciences starting Oct. 1. The healthcare system has a presence in Merrillville, Schererville, Munster, Calumet City and Homewood. It also recently sponsored the Lake County Corn Dogs baseball team in Crown Point, where it's building a 116,000-square-foot facility at 109th Avenue and Interstate 65.

Anderson hails from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He currently serves there as the director of the Department of Medicine, the William Osler Professor of Medicine and the physician-in-chief of The Johns Hopkins Hospital.

He previously led the Cardiovascular Research Center and the Department of Medicine at the University of Iowa and directed educational and clinical programs as a professor at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.

“As we got to know Mark, it became clear that he is the right partner to collaborate across the University and lead the many facets of the University of Chicago Medicine and the Division of the Biological Sciences,” said Provost Ka Yee C. Lee. “We extend to him a warm welcome to our intellectual community.”

In his new role, he's tasked with driving the growth of UChicago Medicine. He will lead medical and biological research, education, care delivery and community engagement.

“The University of Chicago Medicine is in a distinctive position to lead the search for discoveries, to train brilliant and compassionate caregivers, and to provide the highest level of medical care and service to our communities,” said Brien O’Brien, Chair of the University of Chicago Medical Center Board of Trustees. “We are delighted that Mark Anderson will bring his inspired leadership and deep experience to this mission.”

He will help lead efforts to improve community health and access to to care in the communities UChicago Medicine serves.

“I am thrilled and humbled to join the University of Chicago community, and look forward to the opportunity to work across the University and the South Side to promote biomedical discovery, education and health,” Anderson said.