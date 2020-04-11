Ulta, L & P Springs Manufacturing furloughing employees

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Layoffs continue to mount amid the widespread shutdowns intended to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Ulta Beauty, which has locations in Highland, Hobart and Michigan City, will furlough most of its employees nationwide as of April 19.

“As we navigate this very fluid situation, our teams are evaluating all new information, including recently passed legislation, to ensure we can make the best decisions for our associates, our guests and our business,” CEO Mary Dillon said. “After thoughtful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily furlough many of our store and salon associates. During these uncertain times, we will do all we can to make sure these associates are supported.”

The retailer of beauty products said it intends to bring back its employees when safe to do so. The company will continue to provide health insurance to workers enrolled in coverage, and they can apply for unemployment benefits.

Workers at the Ulta Beauty warehouse will continue to be employed to support e-commerce, and will get $2 per hour wage premiums. Corporate employees will handle pressing business needs like guest services and human resources.