Ulta, L & P Springs Manufacturing furloughing employees

Layoffs continue to mount amid the widespread shutdowns intended to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Ulta Beauty, which has locations in Highland, Hobart and Michigan City, will furlough most of its employees nationwide as of April 19.
“As we navigate this very fluid situation, our teams are evaluating all new information, including recently passed legislation, to ensure we can make the best decisions for our associates, our guests and our business,” CEO Mary Dillon said. “After thoughtful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily furlough many of our store and salon associates. During these uncertain times, we will do all we can to make sure these associates are supported.”
The retailer of beauty products said it intends to bring back its employees when safe to do so. The company will continue to provide health insurance to workers enrolled in coverage, and they can apply for unemployment benefits.
Workers at the Ulta Beauty warehouse will continue to be employed to support e-commerce, and will get $2 per hour wage premiums. Corporate employees will handle pressing business needs like guest services and human resources.
“As we move forward, we intend to stay true to our company values and work towards the day when we can reopen with the most strength and safety as possible,” Dillon said. “This means we will continue to make important decisions in an effort to support our business and importantly, our teams. In these unprecedented times, we want to do our part to help the larger, global community and take care of our Ulta Beauty family. We are in this together.”
L & P Springs Manufacturing also warned the state of Indiana it planned to temporarily lay off 139 workers at its mattress factory in Rensselaer.
The layoffs are indefinite, until it's deemed safe to resume normal operations.
"We are taking this employment action because of COVID-19-related business circumstances that were not reasonably foreseeable," L & P Springs's Laura Manley wrote in a letter to the state. "We would like to have given more notice but were unable to do so because of how quickly our operations were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization's pandemic declaration on March 11, the president's declaration of a national emergency on March 13, and other related government announcements and actions."
