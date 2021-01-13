 Skip to main content
'Unapologetically Noir' exhibit coming to Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts
Photographer Tyrell Anderson will display his work in the upcoming "Unapologetically Noir" exhibit at at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts.

The exhibit opens Feb. 5 and will run through March 14 at the art gallery at 540 S. Lake St. in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood.

"Unapologetically Noir" features more than 30 photographs of black people from all backgrounds, showcasing their diverse physical and mental characteristics. 

"Inspired by the documentary 'The Black Catholic Experience' by community activist Elaine Castellanos, this exhibition combines answers to an array of personal questions along with the medium of photography to create an environment where the subject’s differences are not only highlighted but celebrated," Anderson said. "The vision is to expand the gallery with more subjects to further the conversation on the topic of 'what does it mean to be black; and broaden the often-narrow views associated with it."

Anderson is the founder of the Decay Devils urban explorer and preservationist collective, the president of the Gary Public Library Board, and the author of the "Seven Seasons" photography book that came out last year. He won the National Trust for Historic Preservation's American Express Aspire Award in 2019. 

The photos in his latest exhibit take an intimate look at the black experience in America, exploring the question “What does it mean to be black?” 

"Although there are numerous divides across the country, this exhibit aims to celebrate the African-American culture and continue to instill a sense of pride throughout the community," Anderson said. "'Unapologetically Noir' aims to demonstrate how the medium of photography can be an essential cultural tool in spreading information across our ever-changing landscape."

An opening reception with hors d’oeuvres and spirits for "Unapologetically Noir" will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 5. 

The gallery, run by the Miller Beach Arts and Creative District, is open from 6  to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sundays. There's a $5 entry fee because of the pandemic.

Masks and physical distancing are required.

For general information, call 773.822.8086 or visit millerbeacharts.org.

