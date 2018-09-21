An avid philanthropist, ice skater and organizational pro, Amanda Herren, 34, quickly has become a jack of all trades. She jokes that her hyper-organization tendencies are both a blessing and a curse, but it has served Lakeside Wealth Management well.
Herren began at Lakeside Wealth Management, located in Chesterton, five years ago, and has taken on several roles that span across every corner of company operations. Her current title in the company is director of human resources and technology and executive assistant to the CEO, which speaks of her versatility. Herren said no one day in her shoes is ever the same, fitting well with her “always on the go” personality.
“I’m never bored here, and that’s a good thing,” she said. “Lakeside has been beyond amazing. It’s been consecutively named one of the best places to work because of the team here.”
Timothy VerSchure, senior vice president of Lakeside Wealth Management, has worked with Herren from the beginning and has seen her tackle every task in her way.
“She has worn many hats at Lakeside,” VerSchure said. “Executive assistant, technology director, HR director. Amanda is always willing to take on a new challenge, learn a new skill or solve an old problem. Her ability to tackle challenges quickly and shift gears multiple times a day makes her an invaluable asset to the Lakeside team.”
From troubleshooting computer issues to volunteering for nonprofit organizations, Herren freely gives her time selflessly, VerSchure said. From putting together care packages for babies in the NICU to volunteering for the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana, United Way of Lake County and Rebuilding Together Duneland, Herren stays true to her passion of serving others. One of her favorite organizations to work with is the Valparaiso Parks Department, where she teaches first-timers how to skate on the Central Plaza Ice Rink. Even better, she is able to put her passion to work for Lakeside’s community initiatives.
“The philanthropic side of Lakeside Wealth is what drew me here, ultimately,” she said. “For me it started early on. In high school, there was a requirement for 25 hours of community service to graduate. I did 100 hours, but didn’t stop there. I ultimately lost track because after 100, I just stopped reporting my volunteer time.”
When it comes to technology, Herren is a self-proclaimed “geek,” and keeps Lakeside Wealth on the cutting edge. On the other hand, she also brings efficiency to the human resources department, managing employee benefits and health care while also assisting co-workers in developing their career paths. In a world of corporate automation, Herren strives to bring the “human” to “human resources.” She reads every resume that comes her way and sends a personal response to each person. Rather than simply shooting an email, she pens thoughtful thank you cards to co-workers, clients and prospective employees alike.
Herren said when she started at Lakeside, there were 17 employees; now there are 38. In her line of work, she’s proud of the high retention rate and close-knit family feel of the company.
“She is a very giving person — with her time in the office helping clients and co-workers, and with her time in the community volunteering with several charities and nonprofits,” VerSchure said. “Amanda is an amazing team player. Almost everything she does, regardless of the hat she is wearing, requires her to collaborate with a team member, a vendor, or a client — and she’s always willing to go the extra mile to get the job done.”