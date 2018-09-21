When it comes to preparing for adulthood, Tiffani English knows that much more than putting can be learned on the golf course.
English, a Times Media Co. 2018 20 Under 40 honoree, is the executive director of The First Tee of Lake County, a youth-focused organization that uses golf as a central way of educating, entertaining and mentoring students across Northwest Indiana. It began as a summer job at The Lost Marsh Golf Course in Hammond while she attended Purdue University in West Lafayette.
After she graduated with her bachelor's degree in management and accounting, English took on the role of staff assistant director for The First Tee of Lake County in 2008, and was named the executive director in 2010, succeeding previous Executive Director Barry Tyler.
English was no golf guru or aficionado early on, but later began to recognize the benefits of the game.
“When I was in college, my human resources professor told me I needed to learn to play golf,” English recalled. “Golf outings are great networking grounds, and there are tons of golf scholarships for college and it can open up a lot of opportunity. It also teaches integrity and sportsmanship.”
In 2011, the organization added their first affiliate location at Wicker Park in Highland. This would be the first of many — The First Tee of Lake County went on to add several more affiliated locations throughout the Region.
“Since then, we’ve grown a lot,” English said. “It’s been fun and exciting, any given day I’m out there coaching kids, writing grants, meeting with community partners. Each day is different, there’s just always so much going on.”
Since Tyler passed the torch, English has been busy carrying on the legacy and has overseen exponential growth.
“Every year she has been able to impact more and more participants at more and more locations throughout NWI, and I am excited to see where she and the organization are headed next,” Tyler said. “Students and participants love working with Tiffani because they know they have found someone invested in their future.
"She consistently goes above and beyond for her participants, whether it is designing a new program or curriculum to meet their specific needs, attending graduations or other special events or just being there as a caring adult to listen and bounce ideas off of. And she does all of this with a smile on her face and love in her heart because she truly cares about every single young person she encounters.”
English doesn’t do it for the accolades; for her, it’s all about the kids and teens that spill onto the course every day, ready to learn and play.
“We’ve had kids graduate and become entrepreneurs, aid workers, architects, you name it,” English said. “It really is those life skills they learn on the course that benefit them in the long run and make a major impact.”
When it comes to The First Tee of Lake County’s growing reach, English said their events such as the Youth Golf Extravaganza draw hundreds of kids and family members onto the green, and they have an average of 600 students involved in their after-school program. The organization also offers internships for teens to get involved with the community, and financial aid allows every child a chance to enroll in golf classes.
Finding balance
Kaitlyn Hayes, program coordinator for The First Tee of Lake County, met English about 10 years ago when Hayes was a high school student participating in the program. Back then, Hayes described herself as a “moody, inattentive teen.”
“Being a part of the program was something that I never knew I needed,” Hayes said. “Golf has always been just golf until I became a part of The First Tee of Lake County. The program has most definitely given me the balance needed to be as well rounded as possible as a student, mentor, mentee, athlete and most importantly a human being. I’ve gotten the chance to travel the country and meet other alumni who feel the same way about their local The First Tee chapter.”
Years later, when Hayes was hired as an assistant coach in 2011, English took her under wing and guided her through curriculum development, website management, social media, managing staff, fundraising and budgeting. Even more than a professional teacher, English has made a lifelong impact in Hayes' life and they see each other as family.
“Outside of work, Tiffani is the closest thing to a big sister I have,” Hayes said. “What's great is that she doesn't have a little sister, so it makes the relationship special to the both of us. She is one of the best people I have ever met in my life. Without her, I would not be where I am now professionally and personally. Her passion is so raw, pure, and contagious that if you had the chance to meet every person Tiffani has left her mark on, you would see how we much we love her, confide in her and our indestructible bonds we share with her.
"I work with thousands of children throughout Lake County and I can confidently say that I strive to impact them the way that she has done to me. Without The First Tee of Lake County, I never would have met Tiffani and because of that I will always be grateful.”