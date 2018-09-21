Kyle De Young never planned to join the family business. Attending an art school on a baseball scholarship, he hoped to become an illustrator.
When those hopes did not become reality, he turned to the family business. Nine years later, De Young would not have it any other way.
“Every day is different. That’s why I love my job,” said De Young, general manager of De Young Interiors and a 2018 Times Media Co. 20 Under 40 honoree.
De Young’s responsibilities include working with staff, some having decades of experience.
“They’re the ones who’ve made this place what it is,” he said. “Some employees have been here over 30 years. I consider the people here as family, and my job is to position them for success.”
De Young works to remain current with the changing furniture industry. While social media are important, De Young noted, “I still feel people want to come in, touch the furniture. When they can touch the material, it’s a better experience. Something is touching their senses.”
Also, De Young said, “Any time people are dealing with money, it’s precious. People expect a certain treatment, and we have to be sensitive to that.”
De Young said he had no intent to join the business started by his great-grandparents and continued by later generations, some who still work at the furniture store.
De Young had his college degree, but when technology made illustrator jobs scarce, he returned to the family business, where he had made deliveries during his school days.
'It's about family'
Working with his cousin, De Young learned customer service. He soon began to learn about furniture and what it takes to succeed with staff and customers.
“You need a good team and a system in place,” he said. “I learned how to take care of people and keep customers happy and coming back.”
De Young worked with sales representatives and buyers. He and his father, John De Young, also spent time at the store’s warehouse to learn more about the business.
“Take care of the customer. People can spend their money anywhere,” the elder De Young taught his son. “He gets that.”
Kyle De Young also gets the important of his company’s slogan: “From our family to yours since 1928.”
“We’re 90 years old, and that’s super cool,” the St. John resident said. “I love people sharing stories, like, ‘You took care of my grandfather.’ That’s repeat business. It’s about family, taking care of people.”
Nick and Cora De Young, Kyle’s great-grandparents, started a funeral and furniture business in South Holland. Over the years, the business dropped the mortician side and focused on furniture.
In its current location since 2005, De Young Interiors features 24,000 square feet of showroom space, carrying more than 80 lines of home and office furnishings.
Still, De Young stressed, “It’s never been about the making money. I don’t even set sales quotas. I ask people to do their best. You take care of someone. You’re honest. You’re fair. You build relationships and do the right thing.”
Working with his father and others, De Young learned, “You take care of Mrs. Jones as if she was your mother or grandmother. To this day, we still operate that way.”
Honoring tradition
“He’s far exceeded my expectations,” John De Young said of his son. “We’ve been a family business since 1928, and he understands what it takes to continue that.”
Now the head buyer for the business, De Young said the store attracts shoppers from across the Region and the country.
“People trust us, and that means a lot,” said De Young, who studies market research and business trends but still promotes one-on-one communication.
“We talk to our customers and make sure they get what they want,” the general manager said. “Being on the sales floor, we get a good perspective about what customers are looking for.”
These days, De Young said, the store is seeing more millennials, young people looking for “the right pieces at the right price.” The store also is attracting customers through social media.
“People come in and see something they like,” De Young said. “We try to find out their needs and then recommend this or that. We ask a lot of questions.”
The challenge, De Young said, is “you want more customers, but you can’t get everyone. I’m still learning every day, and I have years of experience to learn from.”
As a fourth-generation furniture retailer, De Young is proud that the store is closed on Sundays, traditionally the busiest day for furniture shopping. His personal goal is for De Young Interiors to be listed among the top 100 furniture stores nationally that does not do business on Sundays.
“Sunday is a day of rest, and my family has taken pride in that,” De Young said. “Family is important.”