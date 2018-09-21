Laura Lane

Age: 30

Occupation: Digital news director

Company: The Times of Northwest Indiana

Education: Graduate of Thornton Fractional South High School in Lansing, 2006; graduate of Columbia College Chicago, 2010, with a bachelor’s degree in journalism.

Notable: Lane volunteers as a Girls on the Run coach, having coached in 2017 and 2018 at Mokena Intermediate School in Mokena, Illinois. She was a part of the Lake Area United Way’s ALICE research team in 2017 to 2018 and is a member of the Lake Area United Way’s Young Leaders United. She is a member of the Online News Association.