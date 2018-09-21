Laura Lane knew early on that journalism was her calling and has adapted to the profession's constant change to own a place at the center of a 24/7 news operation at The Times Media Co. She ensures that readers across the Region stay informed of the news and remain engaged online.
Lane is digital news director on the editorial staff at The Times, publisher of The Times of Northwest Indiana newspaper and nwi.com website.
"I like to say that I'm the utility baseball player of The Times," Lane said. "I do a little bit of everything."
Her newsroom role includes shepherding content through the online publishing process, pushing breaking news as it happens, and lining up website content on an all-day everyday publishing schedule.
"We like to hit the web first, and we want to make sure we have a constantly moving website," Lane said.
And, keep readers on the site once they're there.
"I help bolster stories with galleries and graphics to make people stay online and engaged with the story," Lane said.
Social media has become an increasingly important part of attracting web traffic.
"We make an effort to put everything onto social media," she said. "A good bulk of our traffic comes from social media and through our app."
Times Editor Marc Chase recently appointed Lane to the digital director position and credits her with helping nwi.com reach new heights, which has earned her a place on The Times' 2018 20 Under 40 list.
“Laura is on the cutting edge of our digital news push," Chase said. "We’re growing our online readership exponentially in 2018, to the tune of about 140 percent year over year. For the first five months of 2018, we shattered monthly records for web traffic, and those strong numbers continue."
A Calumet Region life
The fast-changing world of newspapers and their websites wasn't Lane's intended path. At Columbia College in Chicago, she majored in journalism with a focus on magazine editing and writing, and planned to pursue a career in that part of the media business. But shortly after graduating in 2010, she lined up a job at a south suburban newspaper, as assistant web editor.
"I got my feet on the ground at a hyperlocal news agency," Lane said. "I became very interested in doing that. I've found my niche area here and have grown with it."
In 2012, she left that first job, at 22nd Century Media, to join The Times, hopping the state line, but landing somewhere familiar.
Lane was born and raised in Lansing along with two brothers. Her parents still live there, "five minutes from the office." She graduated from Thornton Fractional High School, but spent a fair amount of time in Northwest Indiana.
"We'd spend time hanging out at Southlake Mall, going to the movie theater," she said of her high school days.
Lane now lives in Tinley Park. "I like being close to family; I like being close to the city," she said. She's a loyal Chicago White Sox and Blackhawks fan — "these are the two sports I pay attention to."
Lane enjoys running, yoga and hanging out with her dog Franklin — "he's my buddy." She and her boyfriend, Lou, enjoy going to the Region's growing number of breweries and have committed "to travel to places we've never been" every year.
Constant change
When your name is Laura Lane and you work in the news business, you're going to hear a lot about a certain fictional reporter who's been a pop culture icon for decades, appearing alongside her superhero colleague in comic books, movies and TV shows.
"I get that all the time," Lane said with a laugh. "But no, I'm not Lois Lane. And no, I don't know Superman."
The news business, though, does sometimes seem to move faster than a speeding bullet. Even so, in a web-first world, the traditional responsibilities haven't changed.
"It's a matter of staying true to what newspapers are supposed to do," Lane said. "You want to be that reliable source for readers. We want to get breaking news up as soon as possible, but we want to make sure it's clean, accurate content."
In addition to updating the site throughout the day, monitoring social media, particularly comments on The Times' own Facebook page, is key. Crime-related stories, and those addressing contentious social issues, are among the most popular, but can also draw comments outside the bounds of civilized discourse.
"That's always a challenge," Lane said. But the web also offers the opportunity for publication of fun content that might not make the newspaper.
"Anything related to food," Lane said. And, "people love stories related to puppies. And entertainment posts can go crazy."
The Times' focus on the Region anchors those stories, lists, galleries and slideshows — "anything we can turn into a Region-centric kind of thing," as Lane describes them.
On the hard news side, in addition to the breaking news, topics that define the Region draw big web traffic — the steel industry and other big businesses, the watchdog stories regarding local government.
"Laura Lane is a big part of that push, which is a big reason she was promoted to digital director earlier this year," Chase said. "We’re glad she’s part of our team.”
And Lane is happy to be part of it all.
"The thing about being in news, it's constantly changing. You can never claim to be bored," she said. "I can't imagine working in another field."