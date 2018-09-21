Combining legislation, education and aviation, Melissa Borom’s career has taken off at lightning speed. The 31-year-old has wasted no time in rising to every occasion, from the big leagues of Statehouse legislation to an international aviation company.
During her extensive law education at Indiana State University and Valparaiso University, Borom sought out countless opportunities to shadow professionals. She moved to the state’s capital, Indianapolis, to shadow an attorney who was a lobbyist in the Indiana General Assembly. It developed her passion for legislative activism that took her down an interesting career path.
“I got an apartment on a wing and a prayer,” recalled Borom, a Times Media Co. 20 Under 40 honoree. “I did substitute teaching to make ends meet and started in January for the legislative session. I loved the nature of governmental affairs. If you don’t engage with the determining governing processes, then you won’t effect change.”
In 2011, she took a position as a community outreach director for an educational community program, School Choice Indiana, for two years. Education is near to her heart, and she used that driving force to serve the youths in the community.
“I come from a long line of educators,” she said. “My father taught in the Chicago school system for 30 years. For most of us, education is the only way out to the next socioeconomic class. I believe in educating a child early as possible to make sure they have quality options for their future. A deteriorating educational system opens up the environment for criminal activity. We know that if we don’t provide the opportunities for these kids, we are building a path for them to a jail cell.”
Return to the Region
In 2013, she moved back to Northwest Indiana to attend Valparaiso University to achieve her goal of being a lobbyist working in governmental affairs. While earning her law degree, she worked for U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky in his district office in 2014. There, she gained first-hand experience as an intern in the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee, according to Borom arguably one of the most powerful committees on Capitol Hill.
“It was phenomenal to learn about how the budget is created. Being a part of that process I learned so much,” Borom said. “Companies want to know the budget process and how money works at that level, and it as a great opportunity to learn that process.”
In 2015, she worked in Chicago for U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, another learning experience while going to law school.
How she came to work for AAR Corp., a global aviation company, was by a chance meeting as Borom attended a seminar called “Doing Business in Africa.”
She ran into Cheryle Jackson, a member of the church she attended. Jackson asked her what her aspirations were, and Borom replied that her aim was in government relations.
Jackson, the senior vice president of governmental affairs and corporate development for AAR, offered Borom a job on the spot. Borom accepted, even though she was still finishing up law school.
“The hustle inside of me said, ‘Yes!,’ but the realistic side of me didn’t wake up until I started driving from Merrillville to Wood Dale, Illinois, to Valparaiso to Merrillville all in one day, four days a week,” Borom said.
Leveraging relationships
She powered through and five months later graduated from Valparaiso University and began her work for AAR full-time as the manager of state and local government affairs. In that role, Borom ensures that the company gets the funding it needs to properly train its staff and operate at its best capacity, and she keeps abreast, if not steps ahead, of governmental policies.
“Governmental affairs is based on relationships, and I strongly believe my past experiences in governmental affairs has helped me leverage relationships,” she said. “Thankfully I work with noncontroversial topics. I work for the aviation industry, which is helping sustain a thriving, healthy middle class. Who doesn’t want that? And it still has education as its foundational piece.”
AAR partners with colleges such as Vincennes University, Ivy Tech and Purdue University to recruit students and graduates in Indiana.
“Our partnerships with local institutions are where we create our workforce,” Borom said. “My work still has that center in quality education, which leads to a quality career.”