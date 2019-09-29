{{featured_button_text}}

CONTENTS 

6 Breanne Zolfo

Owner, Cafe Fresco

8 Ryan Glowacki

Co-owner, White Rhino Bar & Grill

10 Kahley McKenna

Director of human resources, Community Care Network

12 Pete Klideris

Owner, Theo's Restaurant Group

14 Nathan Cobbs

Trust officer, Harbor Trust & Investment

16 William Godwin

Realtor, Godwin Realty Co.

17 Ryan VanProoyen

Sales manager, Schepel Cadillac

18 Jonathan Kraft

Licensed auctioneer and owner, Kraft Auction Service

20 Ashley Halpern

Chief designer, Albert’s Diamond Jewelers

21 Erika Dahl

Director of communications, South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority

22 Jason Harris

Mortgage loan officer, Centier Bank

23 Jared Smith

Assistant chief executive officer, Porter Regional Hospital

24 Amelia Kowalisyn

Founder and president, Emma’s Footprints

26 Katrina Alexander

Teacher, School City of East Chicago

28 Gabriela Minotti

Business counsel and tax estate planning specialist, Minotti Financial Group

30 Elizabeth Marks

Director of strategic development, Lakeside Wealth Management

32 Kale Wilk

Multi-media photo journalist, The Times Media Co.

34 Tom Newman

Tax manager, Swartz Retson

35 Purdue University Northwest

Sheila Matias: Develop leadership with intention — and heart

36 Corey Bush

Business development director, Bryco Services

38 Donna Gin

Senior vice president, information security officer, Peoples Bank

