CONTENTS
6 Breanne Zolfo
Owner, Cafe Fresco
8 Ryan Glowacki
Co-owner, White Rhino Bar & Grill
10 Kahley McKenna
Director of human resources, Community Care Network
12 Pete Klideris
Owner, Theo's Restaurant Group
14 Nathan Cobbs
Trust officer, Harbor Trust & Investment
16 William Godwin
Realtor, Godwin Realty Co.
17 Ryan VanProoyen
Sales manager, Schepel Cadillac
18 Jonathan Kraft
Licensed auctioneer and owner, Kraft Auction Service
20 Ashley Halpern
Chief designer, Albert’s Diamond Jewelers
21 Erika Dahl
Director of communications, South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority
22 Jason Harris
Mortgage loan officer, Centier Bank
23 Jared Smith
Assistant chief executive officer, Porter Regional Hospital
24 Amelia Kowalisyn
Founder and president, Emma’s Footprints
26 Katrina Alexander
Teacher, School City of East Chicago
28 Gabriela Minotti
Business counsel and tax estate planning specialist, Minotti Financial Group
30 Elizabeth Marks
Director of strategic development, Lakeside Wealth Management
32 Kale Wilk
Multi-media photo journalist, The Times Media Co.
34 Tom Newman
Tax manager, Swartz Retson
35 Purdue University Northwest
Sheila Matias: Develop leadership with intention — and heart
36 Corey Bush
Business development director, Bryco Services
38 Donna Gin
Senior vice president, information security officer, Peoples Bank