'Undercover Boss' to feature East Chicago CEO

Clean Harbors CEO Alan McKim donned a disguise for the CBS television show "Undercover Boss" to get an inside look at the operations of his company, which operates the Safety-Kleen re-refinery in East Chicago.

McKim dressed up as the pony-tailed, mustachioed working-class character "Bill Anderson" so he could work alongside the employees in East Chicago, as well as in Massachusetts, New Jersey and Texas. He filmed scenes in East Chicago, where he helped clean out a confined-space rail tank in a hazmat suit.

The one-hour episode will air on CBS at 8 p.m. Monday.

“Participating in ‘Undercover Boss’ gave me the opportunity to revisit my roots and see the company from the front lines again,” McKim said. “I was able to engage directly with our employees, see firsthand what was happening inside the company and gain insights into our business from a unique perspective.”

McKim founded suburban Boston-based Clean Harbors in 1980. The publicly traded company bills itself as "the leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services throughout North America" and also "North America’s largest re-refiner and recycler of used oil" through its Safety-Kleen subsidiary.