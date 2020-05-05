Unemployment claims fall again but still double Great Recession

Most people have been calling in with questions that can be answered on the general questions category on the website, including what people do if they're eligible for benefits. He encouraged people to first check the website to cut down on long wait times on the phone.

One of the most common questions is about returning to work if called back during the pandemic. Payne said unemployment was meant to be a temporary bridge between one job and the next, and that not returning could be deemed a refusal to work. Anyone who is called back for fewer hours can still file for partial benefits.

"Let's say a person feels unsafe because of the virus and doesn't return to work. Will they be ineligible for benefits?" Payne said. "Keep in mind all of these claims will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. But all of them will be evaluated on the backdrop of, is this person unemployed through no fault of their own? Generalized fear of the virus likely would result in benefits being denied."

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development does look at worker health and safety when determining a refusal for work if the applicant specifically feels that their employer has not done enough to keep workers safe.