Unemployment in Indiana ranks 16th lowest nationally

Indiana's unemployment rate remained at 3.2% in December for the fourth straight month.
Private sector employment in the Hoosier state decreased by 900 in December and has fallen by about 500 this year, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Last month, the Hoosier state lost 1,600 jobs in leisure and hospitality and 900 in private educational and health services, but gained 2,100 jobs in trade, transportation and utilities and 1,400 in the construction sector.
The state's labor force — the number of people working or actively seeking work, according to a phone survey — grew by a net increase of 1,948 people in December, with 1,951 more employed residents and 3 fewer unemployed residents, according to the DWD. An estimated 3.38 million people, or 64.4% of Indiana's population, participated in the workforce last month, as compared to 63.2% nationally.
Nationally, the unemployment rate stood at 3.5% in December.
Private employment in Indiana stood at 2.73 million or about 500 below the peak in December 2018.
Indiana's unemployment rate is lower than the national average of 3.5% and 16th nationwide, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. It's the eighth highest out of the 12 U.S. Census Bureau-designated Midwestern states, trailing North Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Minnesota, Missouri, and Nebraska.
Illinois's jobless rate fell to a historic low of 3.7% as compared to 3.8% the previous month and 4.3% at the same time a year earlier, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
Nationally, Illinois ranked 31st in unemployment rate, which was tied with Connecticut, North Carolina, Oregon and Wyoming, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It was 10th in the Midwest, ahead of only Michigan and Ohio.
Nonfarm payrolls in Illinois added 8,000 jobs in December, according to IDES. The state added 2,900 jobs in educational and health services, 1,900 jobs in Leisure and Hospitality, and 1,700 jobs in the government sector last month.
Over the course of the year, the state has added 17,100 jobs in educational and health services, 16,900 jobs in leisure and hospitality and 13,400 jobs in government. Illinois did lose 1,900 manufacturing jobs and 4,600 jobs in trade, transportation and utilities for the year.