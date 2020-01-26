Unemployment in Indiana ranks 16th lowest nationally

Indiana's unemployment rate remained at 3.2% in December for the fourth straight month.

Private sector employment in the Hoosier state decreased by 900 in December and has fallen by about 500 this year, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Last month, the Hoosier state lost 1,600 jobs in leisure and hospitality and 900 in private educational and health services, but gained 2,100 jobs in trade, transportation and utilities and 1,400 in the construction sector.

The state's labor force — the number of people working or actively seeking work, according to a phone survey — grew by a net increase of 1,948 people in December, with 1,951 more employed residents and 3 fewer unemployed residents, according to the DWD. An estimated 3.38 million people, or 64.4% of Indiana's population, participated in the workforce last month, as compared to 63.2% nationally.

Nationally, the unemployment rate stood at 3.5% in December.

Private employment in Indiana stood at 2.73 million or about 500 below the peak in December 2018.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}