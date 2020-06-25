You are the owner of this article.
Unemployment insurance seekers should watch for fraud, officials warn
alert urgent

A notice of closure is posted at The Great Frame Up in Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich. 

 Paul Sancya, Associated Press

As many as one out of five working adults in Northwest Indiana have been out of work at least temporarily since the coronavirus pandemic started. 

More than 12% of the Hoosier state's population remained unemployed or furloughed last month.

Many are filing for unemployment for the first time.

And they need to watch out for scams.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development is warning unemployment insurance claimants in Indiana about fraudulent attempts to steal their personal information.

"The U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General has discovered that scammers are sending emails in an effort to steal claimants’ passwords, account numbers, and/or Social Security numbers. With this information they can gain access to email, bank, or other accounts," the Indiana Department of Workforce Development said in a news release. "The scammers are sending emails using the names of companies or individuals familiar to claimants. They use familiar icons, folder names, and programs to trick claimants into providing their personal information to them."

The links — which are often misleadingly shortened URLs — send victims to a webpage that looks like a Microsoft SharePoint website where users must log in with a Google, Apple or Microsoft account. Signing in gives the scammers personal information that could be used to collect unemployment insurance, change bank account numbers, or send the same scam email to addresses on contact lists.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development urges people not to click on the links but hover over it to see where they lead. The state of Indiana does not require people to use any secondary personal accounts to sign in to its Uplink online filing system.

To report any attempted unemployment fraud, visit www.unemployment.in.gov and click on "report unemployment fraud."

