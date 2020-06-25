Unemployment insurance seekers should watch for fraud, officials warn

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As many as one out of five working adults in Northwest Indiana have been out of work at least temporarily since the coronavirus pandemic started.

More than 12% of the Hoosier state's population remained unemployed or furloughed last month.

Many are filing for unemployment for the first time.

And they need to watch out for scams.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development is warning unemployment insurance claimants in Indiana about fraudulent attempts to steal their personal information.

"The U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General has discovered that scammers are sending emails in an effort to steal claimants’ passwords, account numbers, and/or Social Security numbers. With this information they can gain access to email, bank, or other accounts," the Indiana Department of Workforce Development said in a news release. "The scammers are sending emails using the names of companies or individuals familiar to claimants. They use familiar icons, folder names, and programs to trick claimants into providing their personal information to them."