Unemployment rate falls in Indiana and Illinois

Indiana's unemployment rate dipped to 4% in September, down from 4.1% for most of the summer and near what many economists consider to be full employment.

The national jobless rate was 4.8% in September, down from 5.2% in August.

Indiana's labor force — the total number of people working and actively seeking work — fell by 1,439 in September, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. A total of 2,595 fewer Hoosiers were considered unemployed while actively seeking work last month, and 1,156 more were employed.

There are 3.34 million Hoosiers — or about 63% — participating in the labor force, as compared to 61.6% of people nationwide, according to the DWD. There are 2.65 million Hoosiers now working in the private sector, or about 89,800 below the peak in December of 2019.

Private-sector employment in Indiana has risen by 63,500 this year and fell by 300 in September. Last month, the Hoosier state lost 1,400 jobs in construction and 700 in private educational and health services. It gained 1,400 in professional and business services and 900 in business services.