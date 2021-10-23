Unemployment rate falls in Indiana and Illinois

Indiana's unemployment rate dipped to 4% in September, down from 4.1% for most of the summer and near what many economists consider to be full employment.
The national jobless rate was 4.8% in September, down from 5.2% in August.
Indiana's labor force — the total number of people working and actively seeking work — fell by 1,439 in September, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. A total of 2,595 fewer Hoosiers were considered unemployed while actively seeking work last month, and 1,156 more were employed.
There are 3.34 million Hoosiers — or about 63% — participating in the labor force, as compared to 61.6% of people nationwide, according to the DWD. There are 2.65 million Hoosiers now working in the private sector, or about 89,800 below the peak in December of 2019.
Private-sector employment in Indiana has risen by 63,500 this year and fell by 300 in September. Last month, the Hoosier state lost 1,400 jobs in construction and 700 in private educational and health services. It gained 1,400 in professional and business services and 900 in business services.
Unemployment fell from 7% in August to 6.8% in September in neighboring Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
Illinois gained 9,300 jobs in September. The state added 5,500 jobs in leisure and hospitality, 3,700 in trade, transportation and utilities and 2,500 in construction. It lost 2,800 jobs in manufacturing, 1,100 in financial activities and 200 in professional and business services.
In September, Indiana was tied with Iowa for the 17th lowest unemployment rate nationally. It had the eighth-highest unemployment rate in the 12 U.S. Census Bureau-designated Midwest states, trailing Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Missouri, Kansas and Wisconsin. Illinois ranks last in the Midwest and ranks 45th nationally, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.