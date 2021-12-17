Unemployment rate falls to 21-year low in Indiana

Indiana's unemployment rate fell to 3% in November, down from 3.3% in October and to the lowest level in 21 years.

The Hoosier State has not had such a low jobless rate since November 2000 during the original dot-com boom.

“It has been more than 20 years since we saw a 3.0% unemployment rate. This, along with private employment showing gains for five of the last six consecutive months are signs of a positive and strengthening economy,” Indiana Department of Workforce Development Commissioner Fred Payne said.

The national jobless rate was 4.2% in November, down from 4.6% in October, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Indiana's unemployment rate stood at 3.2% prior to the pandemic in March of 2020.

Private sector employment in the Hoosier State has risen in five of the last six months, with Indiana adding 69,400 jobs since May.

Unemployment fell from 6% in October to 5.7% in November in neighboring Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.