Unemployment rate falls to lowest level since 1976 in Indiana

Indiana's unemployment rate fell to 2.7% in December, down from 3% in November and to the lowest level in 46 years.

The Hoosier State has not had such a low jobless rate since 1976, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

“With a 2.7% unemployment rate and more than 150,000 job postings statewide, there are now more employment and economic opportunities available than there have been in several decades,” DWD Commissioner Fred Payne said. “We will continue to offer Hoosier job seekers the proper skills training to secure the job of their choice, and Hoosier employers the tools to find workers to fit their needs.”

The national jobless rate was 3.9% in December, down from 4.2% in November, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Indiana's unemployment rate stood at 3.2% prior to the pandemic in March of 2020.

Private sector employment in the Hoosier State has risen in six of the last seven months, with Indiana adding 82,400 jobs year-over-year, according to the Department of Workforce Development. The Hoosier State added 10,900 jobs over the last month.

Indiana's labor force stands at 3.31 million, with a participation rate of 62.4%, which is above the national average. The labor force fell 8,774 in December, when 3,836 more residents became employed and 12,610 fewer were unemployed.

Indiana gained 3,000 jobs in construction, 2,300 jobs in leisure and hospitality, 2,000 in professional and business services, 1,900 in private education and health services, and 1,600 in trade, transportation and utilities.

Unemployment fell from 5.7% in November to 5.3% in December in neighboring Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

Illinois gained 22,800 jobs in December. The state added 9,400 jobs in professional and business services, 8,500 in trade, transportation and utilities, and 2,200 in leisure and hospitality.

