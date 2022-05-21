Unemployment rate holds steady in Indiana, falls in Illinois

Indiana's unemployment rate stayed steady at 2.2% in April, remaining at the lowest rate in the state since at least 1976.

For the second straight month, the jobless rate was the lowest in Indiana history since the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics started measuring unemployment in the current manner. Indiana's jobless rate has fallen or remained the same every month since May 2020, when joblessness first started to decline after a huge spike at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

“We continue to be encouraged by the increasing number of Hoosiers who are re-entering the workforce,” DWD Commissioner Fred Payne said. “With unemployment sitting at its lowest point in a generation, it’s a great time to take advantage of the job opportunities that are available.”

The national jobless rate was 3.6% in April, the same as in March.

Indiana's labor force is the total number of people working and actively seeking work as extrapolated from a phone survey. According to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, a total of 3.27 million Hoosiers were working in April while 91,691 were unemployed and seeking work, or available to work now.

Contrary to popular belief, the unemployment rate is not tied to the number of people receiving unemployment benefits, who totaled 20,917 in April.

There were 3.347 million Hoosiers participating in the labor force in April, an increase of 15,383 from the previous month. The labor force participation rate was 62.4% as compared to 62.6% in March and 62.2% of people nationwide, according to the DWD.

There are now 2.751 million Hoosiers working in the private sector.

Private-sector employment in Indiana has risen by 98,500 year-over-year, declining by 3,000 jobs in April. Last month, the Hoosier state gained 1,600 jobs in manufacturing, 1,100 jobs in private education and health services, 700 in financial activities and 300 in trade, transportation and utilities.

Indiana currently has an estimated 161,513 open job postings around the state.

In Illinois, unemployment fell from 4.7% in March to 4.6% in April.

Illinois gained 9,300 jobs in April, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security. Last month, the state added 7,300 jobs in leisure and hospitality, 5,700 in manufacturing and 3,500 in educational and health services.

It lost 11,100 jobs in the professional and business category, 2,200 jobs in financial activities and 1,700 jobs in trade, transportation and utilities.

Illinois's unemployment rate was one percentage point higher than the national average and down two percentage points from a year ago.

“Not only does the unemployment rate continue to decline in Illinois, but a growing percentage of Illinoisans are participating in the workforce,” said Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Director Sylvia Garcia. “As job numbers in key industries such as manufacturing and hospitality continue to increase, DCEO continues to focus on an equitable recovery with workforce development programs like the Job Training and Economic Development program, announced this week, that focuses on increasing access for underserved and underrepresented communities to good-paying careers.”

