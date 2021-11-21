Unemployment rate plunges to 3.3% in Indiana

Indiana's unemployment rate fell to 3.3% in October, down from 3.5% revised down from 4% in September and under what many economists consider to be full employment.

The national jobless rate was 4.6% in October, down from 4.8% in September.

Indiana's labor force — the total number of people working and actively seeking work as extrapolated from a phone survey — fell by 9,183 in October, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. A total of 7,030 fewer Hoosiers were considered unemployed while actively seeking work last month, and 2,153 fewer were employed.

There were 3.33 million Hoosiers — or about 62.8% — participating in the labor force in October, as compared to 61.6% of people nationwide, according to the DWD. There are 2.67 million Hoosiers now working in the private sector, or about 70,000 below the peak in December of 2019.

Private-sector employment in Indiana has risen by 66,000 this year and rose by 14,600 in October. Last month, the Hoosier state gained 5,800 jobs in manufacturing and 4,100 in trade, transportation and utilities. It lost 1,000 in private education and health services and 200 in all other, which includes mining, logging and information.