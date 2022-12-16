Unemployment rate remains at 3% in Indiana but private employment at historic peak

Indiana's unemployment rate remained at 3% in November, but private-sector employment remained at a historic high.

There were 3.394 million Hoosiers participating in the labor force in November, a decrease of 2,463 from the previous month. The labor force participation rate dipped to 63.2% in November, down from 63.3% in October but above the national rate of 62.1%, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Indiana's labor force is the total number of people working and actively seeking work as extrapolated from a phone survey. An estimated 121,694 people were unemployed and seeking work, or available to work now. The unemployment rate is not tied to the number of people receiving unemployment benefits, which totaled 17,109 in November.

There are now 2.791 million Hoosiers working in the private sector, a historic peak in private-sector employment.

Private-sector employment in Indiana has risen by 74,500 year-over-year, rising by 9,000 jobs since October. Last month, the Hoosier state gained 3,000 jobs in leisure and hospitality, 2,200 jobs in trade, transportation and health services, 1,300 in private educational and health services, 700 in financial activities and 600 in construction.

Indiana currently has an estimated 136,243 open job postings around the state.

Last month, the national unemployment rate stayed steady at 3.7%.

In Illinois, unemployment rose to 4.7% in November, up from 4.6% in October.

Illinois gained 17,500 jobs in November, the 18th straight month of job growth, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security. Last month, the state added 10,700 jobs in leisure and hospitality, 5,800 in professional and business services and 3,500 in educational and health services. Unemployment has fallen by 4,300 in trade, transportation and utilities, 1,700 in government and 1,000 in manufacturing.

Illinois's unemployment rate is one percentage point higher than the national rate in November but down 0.4 percentage point from a year ago, when it stood at 5.1%.

