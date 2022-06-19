Unemployment rate remains at historic low in Indiana

Indiana's unemployment rate stayed steady at 2.2% in May, remaining at the lowest rate in the state since at least 1976.

For the third straight month, the jobless rate was the lowest in Indiana history since the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics started measuring unemployment in the current manner. Indiana's jobless rate has fallen or remained the same every month since May 2020, when joblessness first started to decline after a huge spike at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

“While the number of people working in the private sector is at a new high, there remains numerous available job opportunities throughout Indiana,” said DWD Commissioner Fred Payne. “More and more Hoosiers have spent the last several months reassessing their career and career goals, and the May employment report shows individuals continue to return to the workplace.”

The national jobless rate was 3.6% in May, the same as in April.

Indiana's labor force is the total number of people working and actively seeking work as extrapolated from a phone survey. According to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, a total of 3.27 million Hoosiers were working in April while 91,691 were unemployed and seeking work, or available to work now.

Contrary to popular belief, the unemployment rate is not tied to the number of people receiving unemployment benefits, who totaled 16,902 in May.

There were 3.364 million Hoosiers participating in the labor force in May, an increase of 16,374 from the previous month. The labor force participation rate was 62.6% as compared to 62.9% in April and 62.2% of people nationwide, according to the DWD.

There are now 2.759 million Hoosiers working in the private sector.

Private-sector employment in Indiana has risen by 105,200 year-over-year, declining by 5,300 jobs in May. Last month, the Hoosier state gained 2,400 jobs in manufacturing, 2,000 jobs in professional and business services and 1,000 jobs in leisure and hospitality.

Indiana currently has an estimated 159,763 open job postings around the state.

In Illinois, unemployment remained steady at 4.6% in May.

Illinois gained 12,800 jobs in May, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security. Last month, the state added 6,000 jobs in leisure and hospitality, 3,300 in educational and health services and 2,600 in construction.

It lost 800 jobs in trade, transportation and utilities, 800 in other services and 100 in mining.

“Over the past year, Illinois has made long-term sustainable progress in adding jobs and lowering unemployment since the state fully re-opened in June 2021,” said DCEO Director Sylvia Garcia. “We’re encouraged to see gains in the leisure and hospitality, construction and education sectors and continue to support our workforce through training and programs for job seekers.”

