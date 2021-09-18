Unemployment rate remains unchanged in Indiana, dips in Illinois

Indiana's unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.1% for the third straight month in August — near what many economists consider to be full employment.

The national jobless rate was 5.2% in August, down from 5.4% in July.

Indiana's labor force — the total number of people working and actively seeking work — fell by 2,499 in August, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. A total of 813 fewer Hoosiers were considered unemployed while actively seeking work last month, and 1,686 fewer were employed.

There are 3.3 million Hoosiers — or about 63.1% — participating in the labor force, as compared to 61.7% of people nationwide, according to the DWD. There are 2.648 million Hoosiers working in the private sector, or about 91,700 below the peak in December of 2019.

Private-sector employment in Indiana has risen by 72,700 this year and fell by 3,400 in August. Last month, the Hoosier state lost 4,300 jobs in manufacturing and 2,400 in leisure and hospitality. It gained 1,900 in private education and health services and 1,100 in all other services, which includes mining, logging, information and other services.