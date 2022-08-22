Unemployment rate rises again in Indiana despite private sector employment hitting historic peak

Indiana's unemployment rate ticked up again to 2.6% in July, up from 2.4% in June and from the historic low of 2.2%, which it had stayed steady at for the previous three months.

There were 3.393 million Hoosiers participating in the labor force in July, an increase of 15,331 from the previous month and the highest level since December 2019. The labor force participation rate was 63.3% in July as compared to 63.1% in June and 62.1% of people nationwide, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Indiana's labor force is the total number of people working and actively seeking work as extrapolated from a phone survey. According to the Indiana DWD, a total of 3.298 million Hoosiers were working in July, while 100,203 were unemployed and seeking work, or available to work now.

Contrary to popular belief, the unemployment rate is not tied to the number of people receiving unemployment benefits, which totaled 15,366 in July.

The national jobless rate was 3.5% in July, down from 3.6% in July.

There are now 2.767 million Hoosiers working in the private sector, a historic peak in private-sector employment.

"Hoosiers’ participation rate in the labor force continues to climb, and there remains a wide range of opportunities for individuals looking to resume their careers or begin their search for their next one,” said DWD Interim Commissioner Josh Richardson. “Job openings remain high, and employers are ready to add new, ready-to-learn workers and provide the necessary training to get them on their team.”

Private-sector employment in Indiana has risen by 77,000 year-over-year, rising by 2,900 jobs in July. Last month, the Hoosier state gained 4,500 jobs in trade, transportation and utilities, 2,500 in private educational and health services and 300 in financial activities.

Indiana currently has an estimated 156,813 open job postings around the state.

In Illinois, unemployment dipped 0.1 percentage point to 4.4% in July, the lowest rate since the start of COVID-19 pandemic.

Illinois gained 31,200 jobs in July, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security. Last month, the state added 10,000 jobs in professional and business services, 6.300 in leisure and hospitality and 5,700 in trade, transportation and utilities. The state lost 1,400 jobs in construction and another 1,400 in educational and health services.