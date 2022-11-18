 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HOOSIER WORKFORCE

Unemployment rate rises to 3% in Indiana for first time in a year

  • Updated
  • 0
Indiana unemployment rate falls again to new historic low of 2.2%

A now hiring sign is shown at the Highland Meijer.

 Joseph S. Pete

Indiana's unemployment rate rose to 3% in October, up from 2.8% in September, after remaining under 3% for a full year.

There were 3.397 million Hoosiers participating in the labor force in October, a decrease of 3,724 from the previous month. The labor force participation rate dipped to 63.3% in October, down from 63.4% in September and above the national rate of 62.2%, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. 

Indiana's labor force is the total number of people working and actively seeking work as extrapolated from a phone survey. An estimated 118,916 people were unemployed and seeking work, or available to work now.

Contrary to popular belief, the unemployment rate is not tied to the number of people receiving unemployment benefits, which totaled 17,622 in October.

There are now 2.782 million Hoosiers working in the private sector, a historic peak in private-sector employment.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

Private-sector employment in Indiana has risen by 83,000 year-over-year, rising by 6,900 jobs since September. Last month, the Hoosier state gained 2,800 jobs in manufacturing, 1,900 in private educational and health services, 1,200 in financial activities and 1,100 in leisure and hospitality.

Indiana currently has an estimated 142,024 open job postings around the state.

Last month, the national unemployment rate rose to 3.7% in October, up from 3.5% in September.

In Illinois, unemployment rose to 4.6% in October, up from 4.5% in September.

Illinois gained 3,600 jobs in October, the 17th straight month of job growth, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security. Last month, the state added 2,800 jobs in trade, transportation and utilities, 2,300 in leisure and hospitality, 1,800 in manufacturing and 1,800 in professional and business services.

Illinois's unemployment rate is 0.9 percentage point higher than the national rate in October but down 0.7 percentage point from a year ago, when it stood at 5.3%.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

