Unemployment rate stayed steady in Indiana, has been under 3% for a year now

Indiana's unemployment rate stayed steady at 2.8% in September, the same as in August and the 12th straight month under 3%.

There were 3.401 million Hoosiers participating in the labor force in September, an increase of 7,761 from the previous month and the highest level since February 2020, when the largest labor force in Indiana history was recorded. The labor force participation rate stayed steady at 63.4% in September as compared to 62.3% of people nationwide, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Indiana's labor force is the total number of people working and actively seeking work as extrapolated from a phone survey. According to the Indiana DWD, a total of 3.401 million Hoosiers were working in August, a decrease of 707 from the previous month. An estimated 114,327 people were unemployed and seeking work, or available to work now.

Contrary to popular belief, the unemployment rate is not tied to the number of people receiving unemployment benefits, which totaled 16,537 in September.

There are now 2.773 million Hoosiers working in the private sector, a historic peak in private-sector employment.

Private-sector employment in Indiana has risen by 93,600 year-over-year, rising by 10,500 jobs since August. Last month, the Hoosier state gained 3,300 jobs in leisure and hospitality, 2,200 jobs in professional and business services, 1,500 jobs in financial activities, 1,400 jobs in construction and 1,100 jobs in private educational and health services.

Indiana currently has an estimated 143,452 open job postings around the state.

In Illinois, unemployment stayed steady at 4.5% in September.

Illinois gained 14,500 jobs in September, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security. Last month, the state added 5,400 jobs in educational and health services, 3,900 jobs in government and 3,800 jobs in business services. It lost 2,500 jobs in leisure and hospitality and 400 jobs in information.

Illinois's unemployment rate is one percentage point higher than the national rate in September but down one percentage point from a year ago, when it stood at 5.5%.