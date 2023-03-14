Indiana's unemployment rate stayed steady at 3.1% in January.

There were 3.409 million Hoosiers participating in the labor force in January, an increase of 973 from the previous month. The labor force participation rate in Indiana stayed steady at 63.4% in January, above the national rate of 62.4%, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Indiana's labor force is the total number of people working and actively seeking work as extrapolated from a phone survey. An estimated 126,064 people were unemployed and seeking work, or available to work now. The unemployment rate is not tied to the number of people receiving unemployment benefits, which totaled 19,460 in January.

There are now 3.3 million Hoosiers working in the private sector.

Private-sector employment in Indiana grew by 85,300 year-over-year in January, rising by 12,600 jobs as compared to the previous month. Last month, the Hoosier state gained 6,700 jobs in construction, 4,700 jobs in leisure and hospitality, 2,500 in private educational and health services, 1,500 in trade, transportation and utilities and 300 in professional and business services.

Indiana currently has an estimated 130,839 open job postings around the state.

In January, the national unemployment rate was 3.4%, down from 3.5% the previous month.

In Illinois, unemployment fell by 0.1 percentage point to 4.5% in January.

Illinois gained 14,300 jobs in January, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security. Last month, the state added 7,900 jobs in government, 6,300 in leisure and hospitality and 1,900 in educational and health services.

Illinois's unemployment rate is 1.1 percentage point higher than the national rate in January but down 0.3 percentage point from a year ago, when it stood at 4.8%.

The Land of Lincoln added 163,900 jobs over the past 12 months, gaining jobs in almost all major industries. Illinois gained 44,700 jobs in the leisure and hospitality sector, 38,100 in educational and health services and 24,000 in trade, transportation and utilities.

