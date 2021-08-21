Unemployment rate stays steady in Indiana, falls in Illinois

Indiana's unemployment rate stayed steady at 4.1% in July — near what many economists consider to be full employment.

The national jobless rate was 5.4% in July, down from 5.9% in June.

Indiana's labor force — the total number of people working and actively seeking work —fell by 1,740 in July, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. A total of 630 fewer Hoosiers were considered unemployed while actively seeking work last month, and 1,110 fewer were employed.

There are 3.35 million Hoosiers — or about 63.2% — participating in the labor force, as compared to 61.7% of people nationwide, according to the DWD. There are 2.65 million Hoosiers working in the private sector, or about 90,000 below the peak in December of 2019.

Private-sector employment in Indiana has risen by 96,600 this year and increased by 17,100 in July. Last month, the Hoosier state gained 4,800 jobs in manufacturing, 4,500 in trade, transportation and utilities and 2,800 in private education and health services. The state lost 1,600 jobs in financial activities, according to the Department of Workforce Development.

Unemployment fell from 7.2% to 7.1% in July in neighboring Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.