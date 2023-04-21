Indiana's unemployment rate stayed steady at 3.1% in March, unchanged from the previous two months, though private sector employment hit a new record high in the Hoosier State.

There were 3.416 million Hoosiers participating in the labor force in March, an increase of 6,653 from the previous month. The labor force participation rate in Indiana increased to 63.5% in March, above the national rate of 62.6%, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Indiana's labor force is the total number of people working and actively seeking work as extrapolated from a phone survey. An estimated 125,923 people were unemployed and seeking work, or available to work now. The unemployment rate is not tied to the number of people receiving unemployment benefits, which totaled 17,039 in March.

There are now 3.3 million Hoosiers working in the private sector.

Private-sector employment in Indiana grew by 70,200 year-over-year in March, rising by 3,300 jobs as compared to the previous month. It rose to a new private employment peak of 2.83 million. Last month, the Hoosier state gained 4,400 jobs in professional and business services, 800 jobs in trade, transportation and utilities, 700 jobs in leisure and hospitality and 400 jobs in manufacturing.

Indiana currently has an estimated 130,218 open job postings around the state.

In March, the national unemployment rate was 3.5%, down from 3.6% the previous month.

In Illinois, unemployment fell by 0.1 percentage point to 4.4% in March.

Illinois gained 7,900 jobs in March, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security. Last month, the state added 3,000 jobs in professional and business services, 3,000 jobs in leisure and hospitality and 1,600 jobs in government. The state lost 1,400 jobs in manufacturing, 500 in trade, transportation and utilities and 300 in information.

Illinois's unemployment rate is 0.9 percentage point higher than the national rate in March but down 0.1 percentage point from a year ago, when it stood at 4.5%.

The Land of Lincoln added 131,100 jobs over the past 12 months, gaining jobs in almost all major industries. Illinois gained 43,200 jobs in the leisure and hospitality sector, 36,600 in educational and health services and 23,200 in government. Information was the only sector to decline over that period with a loss of 1,900 jobs.

