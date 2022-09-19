Unemployment rate ticks up again in Indiana to 2.8% as labor force swells to second-highest in state history

Indiana's unemployment rate ticked up again to 2.8% in August, up from 2.6% in July, 2.4% in June and the historic low of 2.2% it had been earlier in the year.

There were 3.401 million Hoosiers participating in the labor force in August, an increase of 7,761 from the previous month and the highest level since February 2020, when the largest labor force in Indiana history was recorded. The labor force participation rate was 63.4% in August as compared to 63.3% in July and 62.4% of people nationwide, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Indiana's labor force is the total number of people working and actively seeking work as extrapolated from a phone survey. According to the Indiana DWD, a total of 3.306 million Hoosiers were working in August, while 95,906 were unemployed and seeking work, or available to work now.

Contrary to popular belief, the unemployment rate is not tied to the number of people receiving unemployment benefits, which totaled 16,409 in August.

The national jobless rate was 3.7% in August, up from 3.5% in July.

There are now 2.766 million Hoosiers working in the private sector, a historic peak in private-sector employment.

"The best news in this report is that both the number of Hoosiers employed and the Indiana labor force as a whole continue to grow. This means more Hoosiers are taking advantage of employment opportunities that exist,” said DWD Interim Commissioner Josh Richardson. “While the state’s unemployment rate increased slightly, the number of job openings continues to exceed the number of Hoosiers looking for work, and it remains a good time for Hoosiers to find a job, or pursue training to resume or advance their careers.”

Private-sector employment in Indiana has risen by 81,900 year-over-year, rising by 600 jobs in August. Last month, the Hoosier state gained 4,400 jobs in trade, transportation and utilities, 2,500 in leisure and hospitality, 600 in manufacturing and 600 in private educational and health services.

Indiana currently has an estimated 145,304 open job postings around the state.

In Illinois, unemployment rose one-tenth of one percentage point to 4.5% in August, up from 4.4% in July, the lowest rate since the start of COVID-19 pandemic.

Illinois gained 4,100 jobs in August, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security. Last month, the state added 4,500 jobs in trade, transportation and utilities, 3,500 in construction and 1,500 in government. It lost 3,200 jobs in manufacturing, 2,600 in professional and business services and 500 in information.

Illinois's unemployment rate is 0.8 percentage point higher than the national rate in August but down 1.5 percentage points from a year ago, when it stood at 6%.

“The increase to statewide jobs and the continued historic decrease in continued claims levels for unemployment insurance benefits point to a strengthening Illinois labor market,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “IDES remains committed to utilizing the tools at its disposal to connect employers and jobseekers who are looking to reenter the workforce and take advantage of the job opportunities throughout the state.”