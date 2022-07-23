Unemployment rate ticks up in Indiana, falls to lowest point in pandemic in Illinois

Indiana's unemployment rate ticked up to 2.4% in June, up from the historic low of 2.2% it stayed steady at for the previous three months.

There were 3.378 million Hoosiers participating in the labor force in June, an increase of 13,632 from the previous month. The labor force participation rate was 63.1% in June as compared to 62.9% in May and 62.2% of people nationwide, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Indiana's labor force is the total number of people working and actively seeking work as extrapolated from a phone survey. According to the Indiana DWD, a total of 3.298 million Hoosiers were working in June while 100,203 were unemployed and seeking work, or available to work now.

Contrary to popular belief, the unemployment rate is not tied to the number of people receiving unemployment benefits, who totaled 14,757 in June.

The national jobless rate was 3.6% in June, the same as in May.

There are now 2.765 million Hoosiers working in the private sector.

“For the third time in four months, Hoosiers have set a new record for private-sector employment in Indiana,” said DWD Interim Commissioner Josh Richardson. “And, as a sign of Indiana’s strong economic growth, employers still have near record numbers of job openings.”

Private-sector employment in Indiana has risen by 108,300 year-over-year, rising by 5,000 jobs in June. Last month, the Hoosier state gained 6,700 jobs in leisure and hospitality, 500 in financial activities and 100 in manufacturing.

Indiana currently has an estimated 156,813 open job postings around the state.

In Illinois, unemployment dipped 0.1 percentage point to 4.5% in June, the lowest rate since the start of COVID-19 pandemic.

Illinois gained 18,800 jobs in June, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security. Last month, the state added 9,900 jobs in leisure and hospitality, 3,100 in professional and business services, 2,000 in construction and 2,000 in educational and health services. It lost 1,700 jobs in financial activities and 800 in other services.