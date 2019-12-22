Indiana's unemployment rate remained at 3.2% in November for the third straight month, remaining at its lowest rate since December 2000.
Private sector employment in the Hoosier state grew by 800 over the previous month and has risen by 8,100 this year, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. The Hoosier state gained 2,400 manufacturing jobs and 1,800 in the private educational and health services sector, but lost 2,300 jobs in professional and businesses services and 700 in leisure and hospitality.
The state's labor force — the number of people working or actively seeking work — grew by a net increase of 346 people in November, with 38 more employed residents and 308 more unemployed residents, according to the DWD. An estimated 3.38 million people, or 64.4% of Indiana's population, is participating in the workforce.
Private employment in Indiana stood at 2.73 million or about 300 below the peak in December 2018.
Indiana's unemployment rate is lower than the national average of 3.5% and 19th nationwide, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. It's the seventh highest out of the 12 U.S. Census Bureau-designated Midwestern states, trailing North Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota.
Neighboring Illinois' rate of 3.8% ranked 33rd nationwide, tied with Delaware and North Carolina. Illinois's jobless rate fell 0.1 percentage point as compared to October after the state gained 1,800 jobs in government, 1,700 in educational and health services, and 1,200 in the leisure and hospitality sector, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
The Land of Lincoln has gained 40,600 jobs over the past year, including 18,100 in leisure and hospitality, 14,700 in educational and health services, and 11,400 in government, according to IDES. It's lost 4,000 jobs in construction, 2,300 in professional and business services, and 1,400 in Information over that time.